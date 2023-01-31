Pokémon Go is going all out with Hoenn-themed content in February

February is going to be a big month for Pokémon Go, with the introduction of Primal Pokémon, Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, and plenty of unrevealed content that will be released during each event. And don’t forget Pokémon Day is happening on Feb. 27, too.

Yeah, the main focus of the month will be Go Tour: Hoenn as it runs an in-person and global event that will introduce a number of new features such as Primal Reversion—meaning Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are being added to the game for the first time. But that doesn’t mean you won’t get a stacked early content lineup.

Most of the new content will be tied to Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas and Go Tour: Hoenn – Global, but here is everything you can expect to see from Pokémon Go in February, not including any bonus content added throughout the month.

Pokémon Go full February event and content schedule

Pokémon Go February event schedule

Image via Niantic

Crackling Voltage Team Go Rocket Takeover Feb. 1 to 5

February Community Day — Noibat Feb. 5

Valentine’s Day event Feb. 8 to 14

Luvdic Limited Research Day Feb. 11

Go Battle Day: Vulpix Feb. 12

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas Feb. 18 and 19 (in-person only)

Primal Rumblings Feb. 22 to 24

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global Feb. 25 and 26



Pokémon Go February raid rotation

Five-star raids Feb. 1 to 8: Registeel (w/ Zap Cannon) Feb. 8 to 15: Tapu Lele Feb. 15 to 22: Regirock (w/ Earthquake) Feb. 22 to March 1: Rayquaza (w/ Breaking Swipe)

Mega Raids Feb. 1 to 8: Mega Gengar Feb. 8 to 15: Mega Gardevoir Feb. 15 to 22: Mega Pidgeot Feb. 22 to March 1: Mega Larios and Mega Latias

During Go Tour: Hoenn – Global on Feb. 25 and 26 Deoxys in all four forms will be appearing in five-star raids Mega Raids will be replaced by Primal Raids featuring Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre



Pokémon Go February Raid Hour schedule

Feb. 1: Registeel

Feb. 8: Tapu Lele

Feb. 15: Regirock

Feb. 22: Rayquaza

Pokémon Go February Spotlight Hour schedule