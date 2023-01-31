Pokémon Go is going all out with Hoenn-themed content in February

February is going to be a big month for Pokémon Go, with the introduction of Primal Pokémon, Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, and plenty of unrevealed content that will be released during each event. And don’t forget Pokémon Day is happening on Feb. 27, too.
Yeah, the main focus of the month will be Go Tour: Hoenn as it runs an in-person and global event that will introduce a number of new features such as Primal Reversion—meaning Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are being added to the game for the first time. But that doesn’t mean you won’t get a stacked early content lineup.
Most of the new content will be tied to Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas and Go Tour: Hoenn – Global, but here is everything you can expect to see from Pokémon Go in February, not including any bonus content added throughout the month.
Pokémon Go full February event and content schedule
Pokémon Go February event schedule
- Crackling Voltage Team Go Rocket Takeover
- Feb. 1 to 5
- February Community Day — Noibat
- Feb. 5
- Valentine’s Day event
- Feb. 8 to 14
- Luvdic Limited Research Day
- Feb. 11
- Go Battle Day: Vulpix
- Feb. 12
- Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas
- Feb. 18 and 19 (in-person only)
- Primal Rumblings
- Feb. 22 to 24
- Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global
- Feb. 25 and 26
Pokémon Go February raid rotation
- Five-star raids
- Feb. 1 to 8: Registeel (w/ Zap Cannon)
- Feb. 8 to 15: Tapu Lele
- Feb. 15 to 22: Regirock (w/ Earthquake)
- Feb. 22 to March 1: Rayquaza (w/ Breaking Swipe)
- Mega Raids
- Feb. 1 to 8: Mega Gengar
- Feb. 8 to 15: Mega Gardevoir
- Feb. 15 to 22: Mega Pidgeot
- Feb. 22 to March 1: Mega Larios and Mega Latias
- During Go Tour: Hoenn – Global on Feb. 25 and 26
- Deoxys in all four forms will be appearing in five-star raids
- Mega Raids will be replaced by Primal Raids featuring Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre
Pokémon Go February Raid Hour schedule
- Feb. 1: Registeel
- Feb. 8: Tapu Lele
- Feb. 15: Regirock
- Feb. 22: Rayquaza
Pokémon Go February Spotlight Hour schedule
- Feb. 7: Pidgey and 2x XP for evolving Pokémon
- Feb. 14: Woobat and 2x Stardust for catching Pokémon
- Feb. 21: Jigglypuff and 2x XP for catching Pokémon
- Feb. 28: Slakoth and 2x Candy for catching Pokémon