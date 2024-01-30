Category:
Pokémon Go Foongus Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses explained

Get out there and forage for your Stardust.
Jan 30, 2024
Foongus hanging out near a Poke Ball in the forest.
Right before Pokémon Go’s 2024 content schedule dips into February, you can enjoy one more January Spotlight Hour event. This time you can get out and forage for some mushrooms as Foongus steps into the spotlight with some extra bonuses. 

For the final event of January, the Foongus Spotlight Hour will run from 6 to 7pm local time on Jan. 30. This means Foongus will be appearing more frequently in the wild—since it is the spotlighted species. While this is a very small event, it is still worth knowing exactly what is going on so you can take advantage of every bonus. 

Pokémon Go Foongus Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

Stock up on bulky mushrooms while you have the chance.

Like every other Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour, the Foongus Spotlight Hour will only run for one hour. While the event is live from 6 to 7pm local time on Jan. 30, you will see an increased number of Foongus spawning in the overworld

If you plan to be out playing Pokémon Go during this event, it is a great chance to catch a lot of Foongus to train up a few strong Amoongus while you can get plenty of Candy. If you want to hunt for a Shiny Foongus, this is your best chance. 

Every Spotlight Hour also has a different special bonus active throughout the hour. For the Foongus Spotlight Hour, you can earn double Stardust for each Pokémon you catch, which is great because players have already discovered that Foongus gives a boosted 500 Stardust upon capture. Pair that boost with a potential Weather Boost and the 1.5 times multiplier from a Star Piece, and you can get an easy 1,875 Stardust per Foongus captured, according to Reddit user loroku—further incentivizing that mushroom hunt. 

This is a good chance to enjoy a nice, simple event before Elite Raids make a comeback in February with the debut of Enamorus.

