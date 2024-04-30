Clefairy Pokemon TCG art.
Pokémon Go Clefairy Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained

One hour. Lots of Fairies.
Cale Michael
Published: Apr 30, 2024

The final Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour for April ties into another event and puts Clefairy into its proper, moonlit place. And it comes with the usual gameplay bonuses tied to the event-type.

Running from 6pm to 7pm local time on April 30, players will see Clefairy spawning more frequently just a few days after Cleffa got a Hatch Day event. The OG Fairy-type Pokémon will close out the April calendar as Pokémon Go swaps over to a May event lineup filled with new encounters and Go Fest prep. If you want to take advantage of this Clefairy Spotlight Hour and its gameplay bonuses, here is a guide for what you can expect to see.   

Pokémon Go Clefairy Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

Clefairy Pokemon TCG art.
Not quite a party under the moon. Image via The Pokemon Company

The Clefairy Spotlight Hour will run from 6pm to 7pm local time. Clefairy will spawn more frequently in the wild, and all Pokémon Go players will earn double XP for catching Pokémon during that event period. 

Unfortunately, since Clefairy is the only Pokémon with boosted spawn rates during that event, the double capture XP isn’t the greatest bonus if you aren’t interested in the Spotlight Hour. But it’s fine for Clefairy fans since you can Shiny hunt and then use your accumulated Clefairy Candy to train up a powerful Clefable to use in the Go Battle League. To evolve a Clefairy into a Clefable, you just need 50 Clefairy Candy.

If this Spotlight Hour isn’t your cup of tea, maybe you’ll have more fun brawling next week when Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee enter the ring for a double feature.

