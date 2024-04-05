Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon EUIC 2024: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE live standings and top results

Four games, one goal.
Cale Michael
  and 
Karli Iwamasa
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 03:13 am
Miraidon Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Europe International Championships (EUIC) is one of the biggest esports events for the franchise, preceding the North America International Championships (NAIC) and Worlds for the 2024 season. That also means all four competitive games are present, and the standings are a bit hard to follow. 

Recommended Videos

From April 5 to 7, competitors from all around the world will gather at the ExCel London in London, England, for an exciting weekend of intense Pokémon battles across four different mediums. If you want to keep track of all the top action, we’ll be covering the standings and results from all four games at the event: Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE—with updates tracked live as they happen

Pokémon EUIC 2024: All games, formats, and standings

Pokemon EUIC logo
It is time for more global battles. Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon EUIC event format

EUIC will showcase the highest level of play from the Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE communities from April 5 to 7. The four games all have their own schedule, which you can watch unfold live. The tournaments for VGC, TCG, and Go will span the entire three days, while UNITE finishes earlier on Saturday.

Pokémon VGC and TCG start with Swiss rounds on days one and two. Once the top eight is determined based on the overall record on day two, players will enter a single elimination bracket until just two players are left standing. Those two players will go head to head in the finals on Championship Sunday.

Pokémon Go uses a double-elimination bracket for the first two days until only three players remain. The top three players will compete on Championship Sunday until the winner is crowned. All matches are best of three except for the finals matches, which are best of five.

Unlike the three other games, the Pokémon UNITE tournament lasts only two days instead of three. Day one will feature an open bracket with teams in attendance and a group stage, with day two showcasing the top eight bracket until one five-man squad remains at the top.

Full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC EUIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$15,000 and 500 CP
SecondTBD$10,000 and 400 CP
Third and FourthTBD$7,500 and 320 CP
Fifth to EighthTBD$5,000 and 250 CP

Full Pokémon TCG EUIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$25,000 and 500 CP
SecondTBD$15,000 and 400 CP
Third and FourthTBD$10,000 and 320 CP
Fifth to EighthTBD$7,000 and 250 CP

Full Pokémon Go EUIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$5,000 and 500 CP
SecondTBD$3,000 and 400 CP
ThirdTBD$2,000 and 320 CP
FourthTBD$1,500 and 320 CP
FifthTBD$1,200 and 250 CP
SeventhTBD$1,000 and 250 CP
NinthTBD$600 and 200 CP
13thTBD$600 and 200 CP

Full Pokémon UNITE EUIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$30,000 and 500 CP
SecondTBD$20,000 and 400 CP
ThirdTBD$15,000 and 320 CP
FourthTBD$10,00 and 256 CP
FifthTBD$7,500 and 205 CP
SeventhTBD$5,000 and 164 CP

While this article updates live with results and brackets for the top performers at Pokémon EUIC, additional highlights from earlier rounds will also be added as the event continues. In the meantime, don’t forget to watch for a chance to grab Twitch Drops for each Pokémon game featured in the event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go item boost update finally solves one of game’s biggest headaches
Pokemon go eggs
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go item boost update finally solves one of game’s biggest headaches
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Pokémon EUIC Twitch Drops: All codes, rewards, and how to claim them
Raging Bolt ex TCG art
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon EUIC Twitch Drops: All codes, rewards, and how to claim them
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go item boost update finally solves one of game’s biggest headaches
Pokemon go eggs
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go item boost update finally solves one of game’s biggest headaches
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Pokémon EUIC Twitch Drops: All codes, rewards, and how to claim them
Raging Bolt ex TCG art
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon EUIC Twitch Drops: All codes, rewards, and how to claim them
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 5, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.
Author
Karli Iwamasa
Karli is a freelance writer based in the Bay Area. She has written about your favorite video games on sites like Dot Esports and TheGamer. When she's not writing, she's playing VALORANT or the latest Pokémon game.