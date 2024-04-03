Category:
Pokémon

How to watch Pokémon EUIC 2024: TCG, VGC, Unite, and Go

Europe's best trainers collide.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 04:02 am
Pokemon EUIC logo
Image via The Pokémon Company

One of the biggest Pokémon esports events is about to grace us in London, U.K., with the 2024 Pokémon European Championships kicking off from April 5 to April 7, with competitors looking to get those precious trophies.

Recommended Videos

EUIC is one of the major international events before Worlds 2024, which still doesn’t have a concrete release date. All we know is that Worlds will take place in Hawaii, and if previous years are anything to go by, it’ll likely be staged sometime in August. We do, however, have all the info on the upcoming EUIC, which could surpass last year’s impressive turnout.

For those unable to attend the event in London from April 5 to 7, plenty of streams will show all the matches throughout the weekend. So look below to find out when and where to watch them all.

Where to watch Pokémon European Championships 2024

Pokémon TCG

Pokémon TCG will be hosted on Twitch for all the event’s age divisions and will likely take the longest time to complete.

  • April 5: 3am to 4pm CT
  • April 6: 3am to 4pm CT
  • April 7: Finals begin at 5am CT.

Pokémon VGC (Scarlet and Violet)

The VGC side of the tournament will be hosted on the main Pokémon Twitch channel, which will feature all the event’s age divisions.

  • April 5: 3am to 2pm CT
  • April 6: 3am to 3pm CT
  • April 7: Finals begin at 8:30am CT

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite will only be at EUIC for two days instead of three. The best teams in the EU will face off on the Unite Twitch channel.

  • April 5: 3am to 1pm CT
  • April 6: Quarterfinals to Grand Finals begin at 3am CT

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go events are all hosted on its own Twitch channel for all age divisions.

  • April 5: 3am to 3pm CT
  • April 6: 3am to 3pm CT
  • April 7: Finals begin at 3am CT
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
<img src='Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.'>
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go’s regular AR mode scrapped to make interacting with buddy ‘mons easier
<img src='Pokémon species from the Sinnoh region running towards the screen in a field.'>
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go’s regular AR mode scrapped to make interacting with buddy ‘mons easier
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Pokémon trainer gets one of the rarest Shiny Jirachis in the world after just two months of trying
<img src='Pokemon Go Shiny Jirachi'>
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon trainer gets one of the rarest Shiny Jirachis in the world after just two months of trying
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
<img src='Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.'>
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go’s regular AR mode scrapped to make interacting with buddy ‘mons easier
<img src='Pokémon species from the Sinnoh region running towards the screen in a field.'>
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go’s regular AR mode scrapped to make interacting with buddy ‘mons easier
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Pokémon trainer gets one of the rarest Shiny Jirachis in the world after just two months of trying
<img src='Pokemon Go Shiny Jirachi'>
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon trainer gets one of the rarest Shiny Jirachis in the world after just two months of trying
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Apr 2, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.