How to watch Pokémon EUIC 2024: TCG, VGC, Unite, and Go

One of the biggest Pokémon esports events is about to grace us in London, U.K., with the 2024 Pokémon European Championships kicking off from April 5 to April 7, with competitors looking to get those precious trophies.

EUIC is one of the major international events before Worlds 2024, which still doesn’t have a concrete release date. All we know is that Worlds will take place in Hawaii, and if previous years are anything to go by, it’ll likely be staged sometime in August. We do, however, have all the info on the upcoming EUIC, which could surpass last year’s impressive turnout.

For those unable to attend the event in London from April 5 to 7, plenty of streams will show all the matches throughout the weekend. So look below to find out when and where to watch them all.

Where to watch Pokémon European Championships 2024

Pokémon TCG

Pokémon TCG will be hosted on Twitch for all the event’s age divisions and will likely take the longest time to complete.

April 5: 3am to 4pm CT

3am to 4pm CT April 6: 3am to 4pm CT

3am to 4pm CT April 7: Finals begin at 5am CT.

Pokémon VGC (Scarlet and Violet)

The VGC side of the tournament will be hosted on the main Pokémon Twitch channel, which will feature all the event’s age divisions.

April 5: 3am to 2pm CT

3am to 2pm CT April 6: 3am to 3pm CT

3am to 3pm CT April 7: Finals begin at 8:30am CT

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite will only be at EUIC for two days instead of three. The best teams in the EU will face off on the Unite Twitch channel.

April 5: 3am to 1pm CT

3am to 1pm CT April 6: Quarterfinals to Grand Finals begin at 3am CT

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go events are all hosted on its own Twitch channel for all age divisions.

April 5: 3am to 3pm CT

3am to 3pm CT April 6: 3am to 3pm CT

3am to 3pm CT April 7: Finals begin at 3am CT

