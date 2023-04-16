Pokémon EUIC 2023 was one of the biggest attended events in competitive history

The Pokémon European International Championships has ended, crowning many champions over the weekend in different age groups in what was one of the biggest tournaments in Play! Pokémon history.

Around 3000 competitors across Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Unite, according to The Pokémon Company. Everyone at the tournament was looking to lock in those covered points needed to qualify for Worlds this August, and, of course, try their luck at securing the EUIC title in what was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, amount of players registered to any Play! Pokémon event ever.

For comparison, one of the biggest events on record for TPCI was the 2016 U.S. National Championship which saw 4,000 attendees and competitors enter the halls. Considering the 3000 number for EUIC only covers players, the event could be the biggest one for signups overall. But we won’t be able to confirm that until we see exact official figures come out.

Only twogia Lugia decks in a top 8 full of variety! #PokemonEUIC



🔴https://t.co/MC43dJEG8T pic.twitter.com/JVmDkeNKak — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) April 15, 2023

The tournament has seen a lot of heated debate as players begin to find their footing in Regulation C on the VGC side, with certain Paradox Pokémon and the Ruination Pokémon becoming a staple for most of the players there. The TGC also saw the first appearance of decks built around some of the new cards introduced in the recent Scarlet and Violet TCG set.

Unite fans in attendance were also able to watch a gripping Aeos Cup, where Talibobo Believers clinched the title in amazing fashion after their opponents, Nouns Esports, were able to reset the bracket.

With EUIC over, all eyes will be on the North America International Championships this July, which will be the final and likely biggest International Event before Worlds 2023.