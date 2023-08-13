Pokémon World Championships will Mantine Surf to Hawaii next year

With the 2023 Pokémon World Championships held in Yokohama, Japan just wrapping up on Aug. 13, The Pokémon Company has already revealed that the 2024’s biggest Pokémon competition will be held in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This news was first shared live during the 2023 World Championships’ closing ceremony where viewers were invited by a man, and life-sized Pikachu adorned in typical Hawaiian vacation garb, to attend the Pokémon World Championships next year in the island state of Hawaii.

While the 2023’s event was the first iteration of the Pokémon World Championships to be held in Japan, TPC is taking things back to familiar ground in 2024.

Hawaii has been the destination for multiple Pokémon World Championships—three so far in 2007, 2010, and 2012. This will mark the fourth time that a Pokémon World Championship has been hosted in Hawaii, though the first time it will take place in Honolulu since all three previous events have been held at Waikoloa Village.

After the reveal video, president of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, shared that TPC was looking into ways to assist with wildfire relief efforts as Hawaii continues to deal with widespread damage caused by the disasters this month. It was later confirmed that TPC International donated $200,000 to support the Hawaii Wildfire Relief Fund.

