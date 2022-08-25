Niantic and Amazon extend Pokémon Go Prime Gaming collab bundles through October

It appears that Niantic and Amazon’s recent partnership to provide Amazon Prime Gaming users with additional bonuses in Pokémon Go was successful since the collaboration will now extend beyond the summer.

Players will be able to claim various in-game rewards by entering special offer codes through October, according to the new deal.

Just like with the original offering that started in May, these bundles include bonus items like Poké Balls, Max Revives, and more. A new bundle will be available every two weeks, with the new final bundle date set for Oct. 20.

Here are all of the new dates:

Sept. 8

Sept. 22

Oct. 6

Oct. 20

To get these bundles, all you need to do is be a Prime Gaming subscriber. From there, you can redeem your codes by visiting the Prime Gaming Pokémon Go website. This is also where you can check the contents of each bundle as they are announced.

Once you claim your bundle code from the Prime Gaming website, you can redeem the code from the Niantic Rewards website by signing into your Pokémon Go account or by visiting the in-game shop in the Pokémon Go app. As always, redeeming codes through the app is only an option on Android devices, meaning iOS users will need to use the Niantic Rewards page.

There is also a detailed frequently asked questions section on that same Prime Gaming Pokémon Go website, which should help you solve any problems you might encounter when redeeming a code or checking other information.