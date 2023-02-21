Next 7-star raid hints at Surfing Pikachu release in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The annual Pokémon Day event is just around the corner, celebrating the license throughout all its titles. And while most of the information on the event is still shrouded in mystery, new content coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been revealed in the game earlier today.

The next seven-star raid to join the Switch games will be a Water-type Pikachu. It’ll appear in black crystal Tera Raid Battles. It will have the same mark, ability, and moves throughout the event.

The raid will be introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Feb. 23, at 5pm CT. It will only remain in the game for three days, leaving on Feb. 27 at 9am CT.

“Its torrent of attacks make it a formidable foe —it even has the Mightiest Mark to prove it,” read the announcement. You won’t need to clear the fight too many times, however: the special Pokémon will only be available for capture once per save data. The other rewards, however, can be obtained several times.

“This Pikachu may be featured in future events or become obtainable through other methods,” outlines the developer. Players have been speculating this could hint at a Surfing Pikachu due to featuring Water as Tera type.

In addition to the new Raid, more events will celebrate this year’s Pokémon Day later this month. An official hashtag was revealed on social media last week. Players can share their passion for the Pokémon licence using this tag to have a chance and join the official Pokémon Day video’s mosaic.

A new Legendary playable Pokémon might also be coming to MOBA Pokémon UNITE, according to recent leaks. More information will likely be introduced this week or in the upcoming Pokémon Presents broadcast.