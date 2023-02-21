Pokémon Presents livestream confirmed with new announcements expected

Pokémon Day is fast approaching, and fans of the franchise are craving for more information about the annual celebration.

Pokémon announced the official date and duration of the live show for Pokémon Day today. It will be hosted on Feb. 27 at 8am CT.

The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉



📺 https://t.co/Xo6KYjvSdj pic.twitter.com/FFrmk8a5z8 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 21, 2023

The broadcast will reveal upcoming plans for Pokémon later this year, and there could be a lot to discover since the broadcast will be “about 20 minutes,” according to Pokémon on Twitter.

In the comments under the announcement, players voiced their hopes to see Pokémon Red and Blue added to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog. “Bringing Pokémon Red & Blue to Switch Online?!” wrote the most-liked comment.

The same demand can be found all across social media. Players are undoubtedly going to be disappointed if the developer doesn’t deliver in the Pokémon Presents broadcast.

For the moment, very little is known about what will happen during the Pokémon Day event.

Leaks have, however, hinted at a new feature added to Pokémon UNITE. Another Legendary playable Pokémon could be joining the MOBA’s roster to celebrate Pokémon Day.