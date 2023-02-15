First celebration event revealed for upcoming Pokémon Day

The event will take place at the end of this month.

The Pokémon Day 2023 event is just around the corner. Fans of the license only have a few more weeks to wait before celebrating the day, and the developer has begun spreading reveals and hints on what’s to come.

A video shared earlier today shows the event’s official hashtag, “#PokemonTogether.” The video presents various Pokémon games and how they’re played, from Pokémon Go to console games, including the initial TCG, and animation films.

Players can already prepare, ahead of the celebrations. During Pokémon Day, the developer will reveal a mosaic showing images, posts, and videos shared that feature the mention of #PokemonTogether, according to Serebii.

Fans can post those with the hashtag to show their experience and history with the famous license on social media, and they’ll have a chance of being included in the official mosaic.

Other information on the upcoming event includes leaked content coming to Pokémon UNITE. Assets hinted at Zacian as the next playable Legendary character in the MOBA game.

Dataminers found files integrating the character to the game soon, and players speculated it would be planned for Pokémon Day Warm Up event.

Zacian would become the second Legendary playable Pokémon after Urshifu. The event remains shrouded in mystery regarding many other games of the license.

The 2023 Pokémon Day will take place on Feb. 27. It will feature special events across all games of the license.