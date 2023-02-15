Latest Pokémon News: Go leaks tease huge item debut as angry Scarlet and Violet players dwell on missed features

Master Balls have never been a part of Pokémon Go for whatever reason, but that could change soon, according to data miners who have found something interesting in the app’s code.

In other news, Scarlet and Violet players vented their frustration over popular features from previous titles being omitted in the Generation IX titles and listed some they’d have loved to see. And, meanwhile, the first Pokémon TCG League Battle Deck of 2023 has been revealed ahead of schedule.

On a final note, a Pokémon Go trainer unexpectedly stumbled on the classic landscape glitch. They were in awe of how good it looked, but had no idea how it even happened.

Master Balls could be coming to Pokémon Go

PokéMiners, a reputable Pokémon Go leaker with an excellent track record, has found compelling evidence hidden in the app’s code suggesting Master Balls could be coming soon. Master Balls haven’t been included in the mobile title at all since it first launched in 2016, perhaps because Niantic may have struggled to find a balance in making them accessible but rare. That might be changing soon, however.

A line in the code says ‘MASTER_BALL_INTRODUCTION_PROMPT.’ PokéMiners believe it refers to a tutorial. Whether it comes to fruition, though, is a different story.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Scarlet and Violet players ponder missing features

Pokémon fans love ranking main series titles based on their quality and popularity. They also have a tendency to hypothesize the ideal Pokémon title by meshing features. We even asked AI what would make the perfect one, and it dished up an impressive response.

What they don’t love, however, is dwelling on old features that have been removed from the latest installments, especially when most people seemed to like them. They made a list about it on Reddit, mentioning things like contests, mega evolutions, mini-games, triple battles, and more.

Others are less bothered by it, though, saying it keeps things fresh.

League Battle Deck ft. Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR coming soon

PokéBeach has discovered a new Pokémon TCG deck, League Battle Deck, is releasing on Friday, May 5. According to their report, it will contain 60 cards, including Origin Forme Palkia V and Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR.

These cards were released last year as a part of the Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Premium Collection, but now they’ll be included as a part of a League Battle Deck. Two League Battle Decks usually drop each year, with this being the first.

Some fans were disappointed it wasn’t Arceus, the Mythical Pokémon introduced in Gen IV, but the consensus seems to be Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR is a competitive card. Plus, there’s always a chance Arceus will be included in the next deck.

Pokémon Go trainer stumbles on landscape mode glitch

Pokémon Go doesn’t have an official landscape mode, but trainers do encounter a glitch from time to time that forces it to happen, allowing them to experience the famed handheld game in a whole new way. One Pokémon trainer was fortunate enough to experience it at random this week, and they were lost for words with how good it looked.

Well that was unexpected surprise got the Landscape mode glitch randomly on my phone while playing pretty cool! 🤳🏼😅⁉️ #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/aWqS8jwXdP — MattyA94x 🇬🇧 TL48 (@MattyA94x) February 12, 2023

In the past, there was a way to force it to happen by turning the phone sideways, pressing the settings button, pressing report high-priority issue, ‘yes,’ and then returning to the app after the pop-up appeared, but not everyone has been able to replicate it.