We asked ChatGPT what the perfect Pokémon game would be and it sounds incredible

Given how many Pokémon games have released throughout the years, fans can’t help but rank them in terms of quality or gauge them based on popularity. They’ve even gone a step further by meshing the best qualities of them all together to create the perfect Pokémon game.

But while the thought experiment is cool, we now have a better tool at our disposal—ChatGPT, the AI chatbot launched by OpenAI in Nov. 2022 that has since become accessible.

We asked it to tell us what it thinks the perfect Pokémon game would be, and as you’d expect from a hyper intelligent AI creation, it didn’t disappoint.

AI generator builds incredible Pokémon game idea

Image via The Pokémon Company

ChatGPT said the perfect Pokémon game is subjective and varies from person to person, but there are a number of key features that would make it perfect in the eyes of many, including a vast open world, a diverse range of Pokémon to catch and train, a compelling and well-written story, and challenging yet fair battles.

It added other bits and pieces, too, like a variety of customization options for characters and their Pokémon, better local and online multiplayer options, improved graphics and animations, a flexible and dynamic battle system with more room for creativity, extensive post-game content with additional challenges and experiences, and a more intuitive user interface to make navigation and managing things easier.

Last but not least, it also stressed the importance of finding an optimal balance between appealing to long-term fans who want to enrich their experience further, and new players who want to play something approachable.

Fair play, ChatGPT—our team of Pokémon writers at Dot Esports were thoroughly impressed with the list, and we think many fans of the series would agree with it too. After all, it was based on extensive research on the topic that happened in the blink of an eye, which is what ChatGPT does best whenever you ask it a question.