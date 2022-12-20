Japan’s first ever Pokémon Parade to star Pikachu and Charizard

Pokémon will be one of the two gaming franchises that will be featured in Universal Studios Japan’s upcoming “No Limit Parade” early next year, alongside Mario Kart.

A 30-second trailer for the parade posted on the theme park’s official YouTube channel today showcased floats and mascots featuring some of the most beloved Pokémon characters. It includes Pikachu, Charizard, Smeargle, Gengar, Ho-Oh, and Lugia.

The Pokémon float’s main attraction also saw the fire and smoke-breathing Charizard, while Pikachu was seen dancing. The No Limit Parade will debut on March 1, 2023.

As for the Mario Kart float, it is themed around some of the game’s characters like Mario and Bowser, as well as the finish line of the Rainbow Road where the races in the game take place. Some franchises that were also seen in the trailer include Hello Kitty and the Minions, though it’s still not confirmed when the two franchises make their debut in the parade.

This follows the news that the Pokémon anime’s main protagonist, Ash Ketchum, will finally bid farewell to the series next year alongside his main buddy, Pikachu. They will be replaced by two new Pokémon trainers, namely Riko and Roy, who will both begin their journey in the Paldea region starting in April 2023. So far, we only know a few details about the new poster boy and girl of Pokémon, such as their starters, Sprigatito, Qualy, and Fuecoco, which all came from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.