How to evolve Eevee into Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Eevee, the Evolution Pokémon, has eight different possible forms it can evolve into, each with vastly different appearances and typings from one another. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players will be able to obtain every evolution of Eevee if they are first able to encounter the Evolution Pokémon in the wild.

Leafeon and Glaceon are the Grass and Ice-type evolutions of Eevee, respectively. These Pokémon were first discovered in the Sinnoh region, where certain environments triggered Eevee’s evolutions into these new forms. In certain areas of Sinnoh, players could find a Mossy Rock and an Icy Rock which, by leveling up Eevee around them, evolved Eevee into one of its new evolutions. Later titles changed the evolution method to using specific stones, much like with Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon.

Legends: Arceus maintains these new evolution methods for Leafeon and Glaceon. To get Leafeon, players must use a Leaf Stone on an Eevee. For Glaceon, players must use an Ice Stone. Both of these items necessary for evolution can be found through journeying in Hisui, both within the wild and through vendors.

It is currently not clear if the Mossy Rock and Icy Rock are available in Hisui, which would add another evolution method to obtain these Pokémon. It is also not clear whether Leafeon and Glaceon can be captured in the wild.

Much like the Diamond Clan leader Adaman and Pearl Clan leader Irida, players will be able to use their very own Leafeon or Glaceon as powerful members of their team, only if they are lucky enough to find and catch an Eevee.