How to catch Minior in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There’s been plenty of strange Pokémon added to the franchise over the years, but one of the most bizarre, Minior, came in Generation VII. This meteorite Pokémon is now back, joining Scarlet and Violet with The Indigo Disk DLC.

This Pokémon is just as mysterious in Scarlet and Violet as ever, and because of this, you may have trouble tracking one down. Fortunately, we have managed to find and capture one giving us the insight to help you get your own. Here is what you need to know to catch Minior in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

How to catch Minior in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Finding Minior isn’t easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Minior is a tricky Pokémon to find as its location is not listed inside the Pokédex. In our experience, we were about to find Minior inside Torchlit Labyrinth, in the DLC’s Coastal Biome.

Multiple Dot Esports staff members were able to find Minior inside Torchlit Labyrinth so that is the place we would suggest to start looking, but again, given the mysterious “?” on the Pokédex data, it is possible this Pokémon can be found elsewhere.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Related How to start Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

It’s no surprise Minior is a favorite to seek out as there are multiple versions of this species you can catch depending on the composition of the dust it has eaten. This will, in turn, change the color of Minior, meaning you can get a variety during your playthrough. In my case, the one that I caught had a pink color.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Should any new information arise providing better insight into where Minior can be found, this article will be updated, but for the time being, check out Torchlit Labyrinth.