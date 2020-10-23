How to catch Galarian Moltres in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

While Legendary Pokémon are all over the place in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion, there are a handful of new legends that are a little more important to the DLC’s story.

Galarian Moltres looks much more dangerous than its Kantonian counterpart, which is saying a lot since it is a large bird made mostly of fire. And while the fire is still present on its form, Galarian Moltres actually loses its Fire-typing and instead is a Dark/Flying-type.

All three of the Galarian Bird Trio are technically static encounters, but you won’t just walk up and challenge them like a normal legendary encounter. Instead, the trio are more like roaming legendaries that, once you get through the cutscene of the three legends fighting around the giant tree in The Crown Tundra, break off and head to one of the three different Wild Areas that are now available to travel across.

Galarian Moltres will soar away to the Isle of Armor, where you will need to chase it down as it glides over the ocean around the island.

You should see the flaming bird right as you exit the Train Station and it will start making laps around a portion of the ocean and the island near the dojo. Simply wait for it to approach you and it will attack you itself, unlike the other two of the trio.

From there it is a simple battle, but watch out for its Berserk Ability boosting its stats as you battle it.