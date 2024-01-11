How to beat the Academy Ace Tournament in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Academy Ace Tournament represents the ultimate battle challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To unlock it, you need to complete the main storyline of the base game. This includes all three paths of the Treasure Hunt, the conclusion of Area Zero, and winning rematches against all eight Gym Leaders.

The Academy Ace Tournament pits you against NPC opponents in single battles within a bracket system. To emerge victorious, you need to win four consecutive battles. Triumphing in the tournament rewards you with prizes from a set list, including Apriballs and Gold Bottle Caps. To enter the tournament, visit the Uva or Naranja Academy after completing the main game storyline and talk to the attendant in blue behind the front desk on the left. Once you accept the challenge, there’s no opportunity to tweak your team, so ensure your lineup is battle-ready before committing.

How to check if you have already beaten the Academy Ace Tournament

This man will help you join the tournament. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To progress to the Mochi Mayhem epilogue and the opportunity to catch Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must first conquer the Academy Ace Tournament. To determine if you’ve already won the tournament, visit the Academy. You’ll encounter one of three scenarios: No Man Behind the Counter: This indicates you haven’t met the prerequisites for the Academy Ace Tournament. Ensure you’ve completed the base game’s full story, including defeating Sada or Turo and winning all eight Gym Leader rematches in their respective Gyms after chatting with Nemona and Geeta in your dorm. Nemona Next to the Counter: If Nemona is standing beside the man behind the counter, the tournament is unlocked, and you haven’t participated yet. Speak with Nemona to enter the tournament. Winning all four matches will complete this challenge. Man Alone Behind the Counter: This means you’ve already won in the Academy Ace Tournament. Replaying it isn’t necessary for the epilogue, but it remains an option.

After successfully completing the Academy Ace Tournament in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you also unlock six and seven-star Tera Raids as an additional reward. If you’ve completed The Indigo Disk DLC, all trainers in the Academy Ace Tournament will have Pokémon ranging between levels 80 and 85. Without the DLC, the levels of their Pokémon are slightly lower, ranging from 65 to 80.