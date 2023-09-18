Get free Herba Mystica using this useless item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

There’s a lot to do in Kitakami after completing the main story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC, and one easy mission will earn you a bunch of rare Herba Mystica for your next Shiny hunt.

Herba Mystica is one of the most valuable items in the Gen IX games as it’s an ingredient used for making special sandwiches to boost your odds while Shiny hunting. Prior to The Teal Mask, players could only find Herba Mystica by doing five-star raids or higher, and they were one of the rarer rewards.

There’s actually a very easy way to get ten free Herba Mystica in The Teal Mask after you finish the story, as shared in a Sept. 17 video by Pokémon creator Osirus.

All you need to do is speak to one of the picnickers standing just outside of Kitakami Hall. The one you’ll want to talk to says, “I make chairs…”

This NPC will then ask for one of the most useless items—picnic tablecloths. If you bring him all 19 tablecloths, he will reward you with a bunch of matching chairs… and, more importantly, a free set of Herba Mystica. Luckily, it isn’t hard to find all the tablecloths.

These tablecloths can be purchased at the three Picnic-Knacks stores back in the Paldea region. This means you’ll have to make several stops at Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia. It can get a little pricey, but if you purchase every tablecloth available at those Picnic-Knacks locations, that will bring you to 18 tablecloths in your bag.

The last tablecloth can be earned in Cortondo by completing the Olive Roll challenge in under two and a half minutes. Do your best to quickly but carefully push the giant olive through the course to be rewarded with that final tablecloth.

This is the only part of the mission that might take a little time and effort, but you should eventually be able to clear it.

Once you have all 19 tablecloths, head back to Kitakami and speak to the picnic chair guy. He’ll give you two Sweet, two Bitter, two Salty, two Sour, and two Spicy Herba Mystica for a total of ten. This is a lot more Herba Mystica than you’d ever receive from a raid, so the mission is definitely worth doing if you’re an avid Shiny hunter. And it’s even more useful now with the DLC adding so many more Pokémon into the Gen IX games to Shiny hunt.

