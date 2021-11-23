Every Pokémon available in the Grand Underground in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: Full location guide

The Grand Underground added multiple new or revamped features to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to improve upon the original version of the mechanic and really make it feel like a living, unskippable part of the Sinnoh region.

One of the core new additions is the ability to capture wild Pokémon while underground in new locations called Pokémon Hideaways.

Hideaways are chambers spread around areas of the Grand Underground that contain biomes acting as the natural or preferred habitats for many species. This not only acts as a way to provide more content for the underground area, but players can also encounter Pokémon that aren’t found anywhere else, or would have been locked in the post-game when playing the original Diamond and Pearl.

As you continue to explore more of the Sinnoh region, gather the Gym Badges, learn new HM moves, and grow stronger, more Pokémon will become available to you. And, the Pokémon you encounter will also grow stronger alongside you, meaning you can almost always reliably grind levels in Pokémon Hideaways, though you probably won’t need to since wild Pokémon are almost always stronger than trainers you will face in the overworld.

In each individual biome, there are set species of Pokémon that are very likely to spawn when you enter. However, there are also “Rare” species that wouldn’t normally be available during your main journey through DP because they aren’t officially included in the original Sinnoh Pokédex.

Any Pokémon you encounter in the Grand Underground is catchable and has a chance at knowing at least one Egg Move—such as Elekid knowing Ice Punch. You can also manipulate the spawn rates of certain species by using Statues you dig up during excavations and place in your Secret Base for bonus effects.

If you want a variety of options for building your ideal team during your journey to become Champion, or just want an easier time when completing your Pokédex, here are all the Pokémon available in the Grand Underground—divided by Hideaways and when they become available. Exclusives will also be marked with either BD or SP.

This does not include National Pokédex spawns, largely due to the fact each Hideaway adds more than 20 species upon obtaining the upgrade to compensate for the sheer number of Pokémon available.

Spacious Cave

Base Spawns Zubat Psyduck Machop Murkrow (BD) Bidoof Kriketot Shinx Budew Pachirisu Buneary

Rare Spawns Magnemite Lickitung Rhyhorn Houndoom Swablu Absol

Spawns post-Strength Golbat Hoothoot Bibarel Chingling Stunky (BD) Skuntank (BD)

Spawns post-Defog Machoke Graveler Aipom Wingull Munchlax Purugly (SP)

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Pelipper Luxio Glameow (SP)

Spawns post-Waterfall Mantyke



Grassland Cave

Base Spawns Zubat Machop Murkrow (BD) Wurmple Silcoon (BD) Cascoon (SP) Roselia Bidoof Kricketot Shinx Combee Cherubi Buneary

Rare Spawns Scyther (BD) Pinsir (SP) Absol

Spawns post-Strength Golbat Hoothoot Bibarel Chingling Stunky (BD) Skuntank (BD)

Spawns post-Defog Machoke Munchlax Purugly (SP)

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Luxio Glameow (SP)



Fountainspring Cave

Base Spawns Psyduck Bidoof Buizel Shellos Gastrodon

Rare Spawns Lickitung Togepi Ralts Swablu

Spawns post-Strength Hoothoot Barboach Bibarel

Spawns post-Defog Wooper Quagsire Wingull

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Tentacool Tentacruel Pelipper Gible

Spawns post-Waterfall Octillery Whiscash Gabite Mantyke



Rocky Cave

Base Spawns Geodude Onix Skorupi

Rare Spawns Rhyhorn Gligar (BD) Teddiursa (SP)

Spawns post-Strength Bronzor

Spawns post-Defog Graveler Hippopotas



Volcanic Cave

Base Spawns Geodude Onix Skorupi

Rare Spawns Houndoom Magby (SP)

Spawns post-Strength Ponyta

Spawns post-Defog Graveler



Swampy Cave

Base Spawns Zubat Roselia Skorupi Croagunk

Rare Spawns Lickitung Gligar (BD) Swinub

Spawns post-Strength Golbat Barboach

Spawns post-Defog Wooper Quagsire

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Tentacool Tentacruel

Spawns post-Waterfall Whiscash



Dazzling Cave

Base Spawns Ghastly Misdreavus (SP)

Rare Spawns Togepi Houndoom Smoochum Elekid (BD) Ralts Duskull Absol

Spawns post-Strength Meditite Chingling Bronzor

Spawns post-Defog Kadabra Girafarig

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Mr. Mime



Whiteout Cave

Base Spawns Machop Shinx Pachirisu Buneary

Rare Spawns Magnemite Swinub Elekid (BD) Teddiursa (SP) Swablu Snorunt Glalie

Spawns post-Strength Meditite

Spawns post-Defog Machoke Munchlax

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Mr. Mime Sneasel Luxio Snover



Icy Cave

Base Spawns Buneary

Rare Spawns Magnemite Swinub Smoochum Swablu Snorunt Glalie

Spawns post-Strength Bronzor

Spawns post-Defog Mr. Mime Sneasel Snover



Riverbank Cave

Base Spawns Psyduck Murkrow (BD) Wurmple Silcoon (BD) Cascoon (SP) Bidoof Kricketot Budew Buizel Buneary Croagunk

Rare Spawns Lickitung Scyther (BD) Pinsir (SP)

Spawns post-Strength Golbat Hoothoot Bibarel Stunky (BD) Skuntank (BD)

Spawns post-Defog Wingull Munchlax Purugly (SP)

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Tentacool Tentacruel Pelipper Glameow (SP) Gible

Spawns post-Waterfall Octillery Whiscash Gabite Mantyke



Sandsear Cave

Base Spawns Onix Skorupi

Rare Spawns Rhyhorn Houndoom Magby (SP)

Spawns post-Strength Ponyta

Spawns post-Defog Hippopotas



Still-Water Cavern

Base Spawns Psyduck Murkrow (BD) Wurmple Silcoon (BD) Cascoon (SP) Bidoof Kricketot Budew Buizel Buneary Croagunk

Rare Spawns Lickitung Scyther (BD) Pinsir (SP)

Spawns post-Strength Hoothoot Barboach Bibarel Stunky (BD) Skuntank (BD)

Spawns post-Defog Wingull Munchlax Purugly (SP)

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Tentacool Tentacruel Pelipper Glameow (SP) Gible

Spawns post-Waterfall Octillery Whiscash Gabite Mantyke



Sunlit Cavern

Base Spawns Zubat Machop Murkrow (BD) Wurmple Silcoon (BD) Cascoon (SP) Roselia Bidoof Kricketot Shinx Combee Cherubi Buneary

Rare Spawns Rhyhorn Gligar (BD) Teddiursa (SP)

Spawns post-Strength Golbat Hoothoot Bibarel Stunky (BD) Skuntank (BD)

Spawns post-Defog Machoke Munchlax Purugly (SP)

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Luxio Glameow (SP)



Big Bluff Cavern

Base Spawns Geodude Onix Skorupi

Rare Spawns Scyther (BD) Pinsir (SP) Absol

Spawns post-Strength Bronzor

Spawns post-Defog Graveler Hippopotas



Stargleam Cavern

Base Spawns Ghastly Misdreavus (SP)

Rare Spawns Togepi Houndoom Smoochum Elekid (BD) Ralts Duskull Absol

Spawns post-Strength Meditite Chingling Bronzor

Spawns post-Defog Kadabra Girafarig

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Mr. Mime



Glacial Cavern

Base Spawns Buneary

Rare Spawns Magnemite Swinub Elekid (BD) Teddiursa (SP) Swablu Snorunt Glalie

Spawns post-Strength Bronzor

Spawns post-Defog Mr. Mime Sneasel Snover



Bogsunk Cavern

Base Spawns Zubat Roselia Skorupi Croagunk

Rare Spawns Lickitung Gligar (BD) Swinub

Spawns post-Strength Golbat Barboach

Spawns post-Defog Wooper Quagsire

Spawns post-Icicle Badge Tentacool Tentacruel

Spawns post-Waterfall Whiscash



Typhlo Cavern