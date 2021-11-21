What do Secret Base Statues do in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Secret Bases in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are more than empty rooms where you can hide out for a while. Players can’t simply walk into these Secret Bases, however: creating a Secret Base requires a Digger Drill.

If you’ve already made your way to a Secret Base, chances are you may already have a few Statues in your inventory. Secret Bases let players place Statues on them and give several bonuses.

For the most part, the bonuses increase the spawn chance of particular Pokémon types in the Grand Underground. The buffs will depend on the Pokémon’s type and evolution state. If you’re searching for a specific Pokémon, you’ll want to stack as many Statues of the same type as you can to increase its chances of spawning in the Grand Underground.

For example, if you use a Lucario statue, it will give you a boost for Fighting-type Pokémon. The typing will be shown before you place the statue.

To place a Statue in a Secret Base, you’ll need to interact with the Crystal Ball in the corner and select Place a Statue. If you’re curious about your active bonuses, you can choose Statue Effect from the Crystal Ball and it’ll show you your current buffs.

The Crystal Ball’s color will change depending on the type of your Statues, and the more statues you have in the room, the better it’ll be. The bonuses from the Statues stack, so if you were to max out your room with Statues for a single type, then you’d increase its spawn chances even more.

The wording on Crystal Balls’ Statue Effect section lets players know how they’re doing in terms of bonuses. If you only place a couple of Statues in the room, the text will most likely read “Slightly raises the appearance rate of” while the word slightly will change to other adverbs as you place more Statues.