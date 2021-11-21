Where to find the Digger Drill in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Throughout your adventures in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you may stumble upon Secret Bases. This mysteriously named feature allows players to create areas in the Grand Underground and place statues on them.

Entering Secret Bases requires some effort, however, since players will need a Digger Drill to be able to make one. To get your hands on the Digger Drill, you’ll need to complete specific tasks in the game. Here’s how you can get one for yourself in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Where to find the Digger Drill

One of the ways to get the Digger Drill in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is completing tasks for the Underground Man in Eterna City, the same NPC who gives out the Explorer’s Kit. He lives next to the Pokémon Center and will give players different tasks to fulfill.

Upon first meeting him, you’ll get the Explorer’s Kit, which allows access to the Grand Underground. After you return from your first excavation, the Underground Man will give you some rewards for venturing below the surface. If you speak to him again, he’ll ask you to find some treasure for him, and unearthing the loot will earn you the Digger Drill.

To find treasures for the Underground Man, look to your radar for “any spots of yellow light,” as he says. Interacting with the marked spots will trigger a minigame to unearth the necessary items. Talk to him again after gathering his loot, and you’ll receive the Digger Drill as a reward.

The Digger Drill lets you create a Secret Base on the Grand Underground, which serves as a place to set down statues below the surface.