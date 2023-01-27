Does Earthquake or Discharge hit allies in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Moves that hit multiple Pokémon like Earthquake and Discharge are incredibly handy in Double Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, like when facing Montenevera’s Gym Leader, Ryme. But since they work by dealing damage over an entire area rather than one target Pokémon, players in Tera Raids might be worried about hitting allies. After all, that’s how it worked in Sword and Shield. So, why would it be any different?

Fear not. Game Freak realized how frustrating it was for players who kept hurting allies with these moves because they no longer deal damage in Scarlet and Violet.

It’s important to note these moves still damage allies in Double Battles, which could suggest the developers only adjusted it in Tera Raids to stop people from griefing each other.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Either way, the community is pretty chuffed about it. Tera Raids can be stressful enough as is, especially Five Star, Six Star, and Seven Star ones, so it’s a welcome change, to say the least. The full list of moves that will damage allies in Double Battles but not in Tera Raids include:

Boomburst

Brutal Swing

Bulldoze

Corrosive Gas

Discharge

Earthquake

Explosion

Lava Plume

Magnitude

Misty Explosion

Parabolic Charge

Petal Blizzard

Self-Destruct

Sludge Wave

Surf

Teeter Dance

Feel free to use them to your heart’s content in Tera Raids, but be more cautious in Doubles, especially if you’re competing in Ranked as it could knock out an ally.