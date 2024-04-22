Wiglett Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Pokémon

Can Wiglett be Shiny in Pokémon Go

This could be a stretch.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
Published: Apr 22, 2024 03:24 pm

Wiglett has done nothing but surprise Pokémon fans since it was originally announced ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release. So why not keep that confusion rolling as we ask if Wiglett can be Shiny in Pokémon Go

During the Rediscover Kanto event, which launched on April 22, Wiglett made its Pokémon Go debut even though it only resembles Diglett and has no direct relation. The method used to catch the Garden Eel Pokémon is restrictive as it’s locked to a single biome. And even if you do have access to Wiglett, the chance to Shiny hunt one is equally as limited

Are Shiny Wiglett and Wugtrio available in Pokémon Go?

Wiglett at the beach in Pokemon Go.
How far will you wiggle? Image via Niantic

As of their debut on April 22, neither Wiglett nor its evolution Wugtrio can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. Likewise, they are only available to obtain through one method each. 

When Wiglett was announced to be part of the Rediscover Kanto event update, Niantic made no mention of Shiny Wiglett being available. This typically means the Pokémon is unable to be Shiny, and adding to that, no player has reported encountering a Shiny Wiglett yet

Niantic rarely includes a Shiny variant alongside a Pokémon making its Pokémon Go debut. The developers are more likely to drop the Pokémon and then save the Shiny release for a future event to use it as an extra little bonus incentive to get players involved if they want to Shiny hunt it. Once Shiny Wiglett becomes available in Pokémon Go, this article will be updated.

Read Article How to evolve Wiglett into Wugtrio in Pokémon Go
Wugtrio in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
How to evolve Wiglett into Wugtrio in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 22, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Special Research tasks and rewards
Pokemon soaking up the sun in the beach biome.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Special Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and more
Pokemon roaming the forest biome.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and more
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 22, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.