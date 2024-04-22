Can Wiglett be Shiny in Pokémon Go

Wiglett has done nothing but surprise Pokémon fans since it was originally announced ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release. So why not keep that confusion rolling as we ask if Wiglett can be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Recommended Videos

During the Rediscover Kanto event, which launched on April 22, Wiglett made its Pokémon Go debut even though it only resembles Diglett and has no direct relation. The method used to catch the Garden Eel Pokémon is restrictive as it’s locked to a single biome. And even if you do have access to Wiglett, the chance to Shiny hunt one is equally as limited.

Are Shiny Wiglett and Wugtrio available in Pokémon Go?

How far will you wiggle? Image via Niantic

As of their debut on April 22, neither Wiglett nor its evolution Wugtrio can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. Likewise, they are only available to obtain through one method each.

When Wiglett was announced to be part of the Rediscover Kanto event update, Niantic made no mention of Shiny Wiglett being available. This typically means the Pokémon is unable to be Shiny, and adding to that, no player has reported encountering a Shiny Wiglett yet.

Niantic rarely includes a Shiny variant alongside a Pokémon making its Pokémon Go debut. The developers are more likely to drop the Pokémon and then save the Shiny release for a future event to use it as an extra little bonus incentive to get players involved if they want to Shiny hunt it. Once Shiny Wiglett becomes available in Pokémon Go, this article will be updated.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more