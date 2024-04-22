Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and more

To celebrate another big visual update for Pokémon Go, Niantic is putting classic Pokémon in the spotlight again with the Rediscover Kanto event. Now you can find more Gen I Pokémon in specific areas and access a slew of special bonuses for a limited time.

The Rediscover Kanto event runs from April 22 to May 9, making it one of Pokémon Go’s longer stand-alone events. The reason for that length is that, outside of some Special Research and a few event-exclusive bonuses, there aren’t going to be traditional spawn boosts. Instead, Niantic is putting the focus on the overhauled biomes, having certain Kanto species spawn more frequently in their matching biomes—along with debuting Wiglett in its natural habitat.

With how spread out these Pokémon spawns will be and the confusing nature of the event, here is a guide to each featured Pokémon, where to find them, and every event bonus you can enjoy during the Rediscover Kanto event.

Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto: Full event guide and biome breakdown

Make sure you know where you are. Image via Niantic

Niantic is using the Rediscover Kanto event as a way to push its updated biome visuals using the most familiar group of Pokémon—Gen I. From April 22 to May 9, certain event bonuses will be available in Pokémon Go while a selection of Pokémon from Kanto are spawning more frequently in specific biomes.

All Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto boosted encounters and where to find them

According to Niantic, four specific biomes are included in the Rediscover Kanto event, though there might be more to discover too. If you’re interested in which Pokémon are appearing more frequently in these featured biomes, here’s a full list for each of them:

Featured Biome Boosted Pokémon spawns Forest Bulbasaur, Caterpie, Weedle, Oddish, and more. Mountain Sandshrew, Clefairy, Zubat, Diglett, and more. Beach Squirtle, Psyduck, Seel, Magikarp, and more. City Caterpie, Pidgey, Machop, Gastly, and more.

If you’re interested in catching a Wiglett, it’s appearing for the first time in the beach biome as part of this event.

All Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto exclusive event bonuses and content

Biome visuals have been overhauled.

Specific Pokémon from Kanto will spawn more frequently in their biomes.

Increased XP for seven-day catch and PokéStop spin steaks.

Friendship levels will increase “faster than normal” when opening Gifts, trading, or battling together with other players in raids, Gyms, or trainer battles.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Bulbasaur all over increased Shiny odds when encountered in their natural biomes.

Wiglett is appearing in Pokémon Go for the first time.

Evolve Ivysaur into a Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant during the event.

Evolve Charmeleon into a Charizard that knows Blast Burn during the event.

Evolve Wartortle into a Blastoise that knows Hydro Cannon during the event.

Exclusive Field and Special Research is available to complete.

This Rediscover Kanto update for biomes comes just a few days after Niantic also pushed the Rediscover Yourself avatar update live, which has not been well received by the community. There is still one more update in this “Rediscover” line coming on May 7 that will include a reworked Snapshot feature.

