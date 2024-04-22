Pokemon soaking up the sun in the beach biome.
All Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Special Research tasks and rewards

Time to get catching.
Biomes have a fresh look, which means Pokémon Go is digging into some leftovers for a new event to promote it. If you like Gen I Pokémon, then get ready to grind some Special Research and enjoy all of the other Rediscover Kanto event bonuses. 

Running from April 22 to May 9 at 10pm CT, the Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto event will have a handful of Pokémon spawning more frequently in specific biomes to promote the new visual update—which might be received better than the controversial avatar changes that happened last week. A set of event-exclusive Special Research is also available to incentivize you to get out there and catch Pokémon, with multiple tasks tied to Pokémon from Kanto standing between you and incredible rewards. 

Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Special Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Pokemon roaming the forest biome.
Image via Niantic

Rediscover Kanto tasks and rewards page one

  • Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon.
    • Bulbasaur encounter
  • Feed your Buddy five times.
    • Charmander encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region.
    • Squirtle encounter

Total rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and one Lucky Egg

Rediscover Kanto tasks and rewards page two

  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon.
    • 20 Poké Balls
  • Play with your Buddy three times.
    • 15 Great Balls
  • Catch 30 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region.
    • 10 Ultra Balls

Total rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and three Fast TMs

Rediscover Kanto tasks and rewards page three

  • Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon.
    • 10 Razz Berries
  • Earn 25 Hearts with your Buddy.
    • 10 Nanab Berries
  • Catch 40 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region.
    • 10 Pinap Berries

Total rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and three Charged TMs

Rediscover Kanto tasks and rewards page four

  • Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon.
    • 25 Bulbasaur Candy
  • Earn four Candies exploiting with your Buddy.
    • 25 Charmander Candy
  • Catch 50 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region.
    • 25 Squirtle Candy

Total rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and one Lure Module

Rediscover Kanto tasks and rewards page five

  • Use 151 Berries to help catch Pokémon.
    • 15,100 XP
  • Earn 15,100 Stardust.
    • 15,100 XP
  • Catch 151 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region.
    • 15,100 XP

Total rewards: 10,000 Stardust and one Incubator

Not a full dex

To clear the last page, you do not need to catch all 151 Pokémon from Kanto. You just need to catch a total of 151 Pokémon from Kanto, meaning duplicate catches count toward that number. 

Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Field Research Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research for this event is still being compiled, though it should feature rewards like Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

With this event going live, Wiglett has also been added to Pokémon Go with one key limitation.

Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon
