All Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Special Research tasks and rewards

Biomes have a fresh look, which means Pokémon Go is digging into some leftovers for a new event to promote it. If you like Gen I Pokémon, then get ready to grind some Special Research and enjoy all of the other Rediscover Kanto event bonuses.

Running from April 22 to May 9 at 10pm CT, the Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto event will have a handful of Pokémon spawning more frequently in specific biomes to promote the new visual update—which might be received better than the controversial avatar changes that happened last week. A set of event-exclusive Special Research is also available to incentivize you to get out there and catch Pokémon, with multiple tasks tied to Pokémon from Kanto standing between you and incredible rewards.

Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Special Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Rediscover Kanto tasks and rewards page one

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon. Bulbasaur encounter

Feed your Buddy five times. Charmander encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region. Squirtle encounter



Total rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and one Lucky Egg

Rediscover Kanto tasks and rewards page two

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon. 20 Poké Balls

Play with your Buddy three times. 15 Great Balls

Catch 30 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region. 10 Ultra Balls



Total rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and three Fast TMs

Rediscover Kanto tasks and rewards page three

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon. 10 Razz Berries

Earn 25 Hearts with your Buddy. 10 Nanab Berries

Catch 40 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region. 10 Pinap Berries



Total rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and three Charged TMs

Rediscover Kanto tasks and rewards page four

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon. 25 Bulbasaur Candy

Earn four Candies exploiting with your Buddy. 25 Charmander Candy

Catch 50 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region. 25 Squirtle Candy



Total rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and one Lure Module

Rediscover Kanto tasks and rewards page five

Use 151 Berries to help catch Pokémon. 15,100 XP

Earn 15,100 Stardust. 15,100 XP

Catch 151 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region. 15,100 XP



Total rewards: 10,000 Stardust and one Incubator

Not a full dex To clear the last page, you do not need to catch all 151 Pokémon from Kanto. You just need to catch a total of 151 Pokémon from Kanto, meaning duplicate catches count toward that number.

Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Field Research Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research for this event is still being compiled, though it should feature rewards like Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

With this event going live, Wiglett has also been added to Pokémon Go with one key limitation.

