How to catch Wiglett in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go loves adding new Pokémon through updates that change how you play the game, and Wiglett fell victim to this tendency. If you want to catch a Wiglett in Pokémon Go, you better be ready to get some sun as it’s an exclusive spawn for one biome.

Recommended Videos

As part of the April “Rediscover Kanto” update, Niantic slightly reworked how biomes function—adding new visuals to better signify which biome you’re in and some changes to spawns too. To celebrate the release of this update on April 22, Wiglett is now available to catch in Pokémon Go for the first time. There’s a big caveat to the Garden Eel Pokémon’s inclusion, however, and most players won’t like it.

How to find Wiglett and Wugtrio in Pokémon Go

Time to hit the beach. Image via The Pokemon Company

Wiglett is available to catch in Pokémon Go as of April 22 and the release of the Rediscover Kanto update. As of its first appearance, Wiglett can only be encountered in a beach biome, meaning you must physically visit an area that the app registers as a beach to find the Paldean Diglett look-alike.

With Wiglett’s debut being biome-locked, that will keep the Paldean Water-type out of reach for players without access to a beach or beach-like area to visit. This is reminiscent of previous exclusive encounters like White-Striped Basculin, which was locked to Routes, or the various region or hemisphere-locked Pokémon that have existed since Pokémon Go was originally released.

Wigleet, and Wugtrio, will likely be available through other means at some point in the future. For now, however, you’re out of luck if you aren’t able to catch a Wiglett if you can’t catch some waves.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more