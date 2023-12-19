Best Pokémon added in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC added a ton of new and old Pokémon into the games, including Legendary Pokémon, Paradox Pokémon, evolutions, and some fan favorites.

Many of these newly added Pokémon are accessible right from the start of The Indigo Disk in Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, while you’ll meet others as you unlock certain features and progress through the game. The Starters, for example, are locked until you upgrade the Terarium’s Biomes, and you won’t encounter the returning Legendary Pokémon until after you complete the DLC’s storyline.

When ranking the “best” Pokémon added in the DLC, we based it on a combination of strength and overall likability.

10 best Pokémon added in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

10) Incineroar

The cat is back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the Fire-type Starter from Gen VII’s Alola region, Incineroar made its return alongside the rest of the Starter Pokémon from past generations. This cat wrestler especially stands out, even among other Starters, because of its huge success in competitive play.

In VGC double battles, Incineroar has all the tools it needs to support its allies—a superb move pool and one of the best Abilities in competitive play. Just by entering the field, the Fire/Dark-type feline puts on immense pressure, lowering the opposing Pokémon’s Attack with its Intimidate ability and threating to flinch them with Fake Out. After that, Incineroar can quickly cycle in and out with U-Turn or Parting Shot to reset its Intimidate and Fake Out pressure. It’s such a powerful asset to have on your team that many VGC players like 2016 World Champion Wolfe Glick actually feared and dreaded its return in the DLC.

You can find Incineroar’s first-stage evolution, Litten, roaming around the Canyon Biome after upgrading it with 3,000 Blueberry Points (BP).

9) Whimsicott

This cutie is a troublemaker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One look at Whimsicott and you’ll fall in love. The Grass/Fairy-type Pokémon is a tiny cotton ball that loves to cause mischief, hence its incredibly useful Ability, Prankster. This Ability essentially turns an average Pokémon into a fantastic support ally, allowing the user to move first when using a status move. Whimsicott, for example, can quickly set up a Tailwind to enable its partner to attack faster, and speed control is so important in competitive play.

Outside of competitive play, Whimsicott is just a mischievous little cutie you can’t get angry with because it’s so adorable. According to its Pokédex entries, it sneaks into homes, makes a mess, and giggles. My favorite part of its Blueberry Pokédex entry is, “It leaves balls of white fluff behind,” because it reminds me of my cat.

Whimsicott and its pre-evolution, Cottonee, can be found riding the winds in the Coastal Biome. To evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott, use a Sun Stone.

8) Metagross

A great pseudo-legendary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Metagross has been one of the coolest Pokémon since its introduction back in Gen III. Its status as a pseudo-legendary Pokémon gives it an edge, not only in power but also in likability. After all, pseudo-legendary Pokémon like Tyranitar, Garchomp, Dragonite, and Salamence always get a ton of love—and this also of course includes Metagross.

From a battle perspective, the Steel/Psychic-type ‘mon has fantastic physical Attack and Defense, and it serves as a great counter for pesky Fairy Pokémon. It might not have access to its even stronger Mega Evolution in The Indigo Disk, but it’s still a strong addition to any team with its 600 base stat total.

If you’re looking to use a Metagross in battle, you can find its pre-evolutions, Beldum and Metang, in the Polar Biome.

7) Iron Crown

Iron Crown stands tall. Image via The Pokemon Company

Iron Crown is the future Paradox relative of Cobalion. Like all Violet-exclusive Paradox Pokémon, Iron Crown is basically just the robot form of the Steel/Fighting-type Sword of Justice.

Since the DLC is still fresh, we still don’t know a lot about Iron Crown or the other new Paradox ‘mons added in The Indigo Disk. We do know, however, that it gets access to a new move called Tachyon Cutter. On top of being a strong move that attacks twice, it also never misses. This means Iron Crown will be a reliable ‘mon when it comes to annoying opponents who mess with your accuracy and any potential Focus Sash holders.

You won’t be able to catch Iron Crown until after catching 200 Pokémon in the Blueberry Pokédex to clear Perrin’s quest. After that, Cobalion’s Paradox friend will be waiting for you in Area Zero.

6) Raging Bolt

It’s Raikou but with a long neck. Image via Game Freak

Raging Bolt turned a lot of heads when it was first revealed. The past Paradox Pokémon still resembles Gen II’s Raikou, but it also has a very long neck, and we’d only judge you a tiny bit if you thought it could be an evolution of Girafarig or Farigaraf. But once you get past the shock factor of this Electric/Dragon-type ‘mon, it actually has a lot going for it.

In battle, Raging Bolt has two really good Electric-type attacks—Thunderclap and Rising Voltage. Thunderclap is the special Electric equivalent of Sucker Punch, a move that lets the user attack first if the target also selected an attacking move. Sucker Punch and other priority moves are powerful assets to have in competitive play, so Raging Bolt’s Thunderclap would fit right in.

Rising Voltage is its other strong move, doubling in power if the target is on Electric Terrain. Electric Terrain hasn’t been super common in competitive play, but it’s directly tied to all of the Violet Paradox Pokémon’s shared Ability, Quark Drive. Raging Bolt is a Scarlet Paradox Pokémon, but Rising Voltage would give it the edge over any Paradox robot who tries to set up Electric Terrain.

Raging Bolt can be found in Area Zero after completing Perrin’s quest in The Indigo Disk.

5) Hydrapple

Another evolution for the Applin line. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hydrapple was one of the most highly anticipated new Pokémon from The Indigo Disk after a subtle hint was dropped in The Teal Mask. The first part of the DLC saw Dipplin join Appletun and Flapple as Applin’s possible evolutions, and players had quickly discovered Dipplin benefitted from the Eviolite—a held item that usually only affects ‘mons that aren’t fully evolved. This hinted Dipplin would get an evolution, and the second part of the DLC didn’t disappoint with Hyrapple.

Hydrapple is basically a big dragon party within an apple. After all, Dipplin evolves into Hydrapple after learning the move, Dragon Cheer. So yeah, Hydrapple is all about dragons supporting dragons, and we’re here for it.

4) Iron Boulder

Iron Boulder is faster than it looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Iron Boulder is the future Paradox counterpart to Gen V’s Sword of Justice, Terrakion, but the two Rock-type Pokémon are different in their own ways. Rather than being Rock/Fighting-type like Terrakion, Iron Boulder is Rock/Psychic, which may seem like an odd type pairing.

Still, the robotic Paradox Pokémon makes it work with overall great stats across the board. Perhaps its most surprising stat is its 124 base Speed because Rock types typically aren’t known for being speedy creatures. With high Speed and Attack, Iron Boulder looks to be a fast physical attacker that everyone should be afraid of.

You can catch and find the Violet-exclusive Iron Boulder in Area Zero after completing Perrin’s mission.

3) Archaludon

Evolve your Duraludon into Archaludon. Image via The Pokemon Company

Duraludon was already pretty strong on its own, so it’s wild that it got a new evolution in The Indigo Disk. The steel dragon’s evolution, Archaludon, has the same 600 base stat total as pseudo-legendary Pokémon like Metagross and Tyranitar. In other words, you can bet this bridge-shaped dragon is gonna be a menace to deal with on the battlefield.

The best part about Archaludon is that it gives Duraludon two options—evolve into an even stronger steel dragon with the Metal Alloy, or hold onto the Eviolite and become bulkier than ever before.

2) Terapagos

This little one is a Legendary Pokémon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This list wouldn’t be complete without the adorable mascot of The Indigo Disk—Terapagos. As you’d expect from its name, the new Legendary Pokémon has direct ties to the whole Tera Type mechanic of the Gen IX games. In fact, Terapagos is confirmed to be “the source of the Terastal phenomenon,” according to its Blueberry Pokédex entry.

As if that wasn’t cool enough, Terapagos has three different forms. Its Normal Form just looks like a happy tiny turtle, its Terastal Form gives it a large colorful shell with all the Tera Types on it, and its Stellar Form makes it look… quite stellar.

You eventually encounter Terapagos by progressing through the story.

1) Gouging Fire

That design is fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other new Paradox Pokémon might be cool and all but just look at Gouging Fire. Entei’s Paradox relative is basically its twin except it’s wearing a gold headpiece to look more like royalty. If you have a special appreciation for Entei and the other two Legendary Beasts from Johto, Gouging Fire’s design should warm your heart.

We also have to talk about the Fire/Dragon-type Paradox Pokémon’s signature move, Burning Bulwark. This move is like Protect but better. Burning Bulwark not only keeps Gouging Fire safe from all attacks that turn but also burns any Pokémon that tries to use a contact move against it. For example, if Iron Hands uses Fake Out while Gouging Fire uses Burning Bulwark, Iron Hands will be burned and have its Attack stat cut in half. This could be huge in competitive VGC, where protecting is such an essential part of the game.

Catch the Scarlet-exclusive Gouging Fire by completing Perrin’s quest and heading to Area Zero.