If you're after value in this set here are the cards to look out for.

Pokémon TCG has just launched its latest set, Crown Zenith, bringing a close to the long-running series of Sword and Shield cards.

As you’d expect, things are going out with a bang with a set full of full art cards, with some of the most unique and best artwork we’ve seen to date. Given this, collectors are going to want to go hard on Crown Zenith, but it does help to know what you’re looking for.

While it’s still early days for these new cards, thanks to sales listings on the resale market so far we can gauge which parts of this set are going to be the most valuable and therefore the ones you should be chasing.

Best cards to pull from Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith

To no surprise given the amount of them in the set, Super Art Rares and Ultra Rares are the cards that you’re going to want to chase when opening packs of Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith. Please note the value of these cards can rapidly change and the numbers that follow are taken from listings at the time of publishing.

Right now, the card that will provide you with the most bang for your buck is Giratina VSTAR. This Gold Full Art card is currently selling for around $150 to $200 with some sales even going as high as $250.

Unlike your typical Gold card, this Ultra Rare features alternate artwork showing Giratina moving through reality in what might be the best artwork of the Sword and Shield series.

Coming in second place is Mewtwo VSTAR. Prices for this card vary greatly, but you can typically sell this card for between $100 and $150.

It shouldn’t be a shock to see this card going for this price as it features stunning art of Mewtwo engaging in battle with Charizard. Of course, if you really search the resale market you can even pick this card up cheaper than its average price so don’t hesitate from adding it to your collection through any means.

Rounding out the top five cards to pull from Crown Zenith are Gold Full Art versions of Arceus, Origin Forme Palkia, and Origin Forme Dialga. Arceus will fetch you the most, with these selling for just over $100, while the two latter cards trail slightly behind.

Heading further down the list, Eeveelutions are pricing well, as always, and other legendary Pokémon like Suicune prove to be worthy pulls. On the trainer front Irida is the one to look out for; there is plenty of value to be found in Crown Zenith, so it’s time to get opening.