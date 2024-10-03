All Zamazenta weakness and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

When you face off against Zamazenta during a five-star raid in Pokémon Go, there are some things you want to consider before you start. A big one is taking note of all its weaknesses and knowing the best Pokémon you can use to counter Zamazenta.

You can add several choices to your team to prepare for this encounter, but there are many ways you can go about this depending on the Pokémon you have in your collection. The Pokémon you use are important, as they have to factor into Zamazenta’s weaknesses directly, and you also want to prepare to use Pokémon that are resistant to it. Here’s what you need to know about Zamazenta’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters against it in Pokémon Go.

All Zamazenta weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Zamazenta is a Fighting-type Pokémon, the direct opposite of the other Galar Legendary Pokémon, Zacian, who is a Fairy-type Pokémon. As a Fighting-type, Zamazenta is weak against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, and Rock-type moves. You can priortize using Fairy or Flying-type Pokémon when battling against Zamazenta in Pokémon Go, as these Pokémon should prove to be the strongest choices against it.

When creating your team to face off against Zamazenta, it’s important to remember what type of attacks this Legendary Pokémon can use during the battle. These are all the moves Zamazenta can use in Pokémon Go.

Attack Typing Close Combat Fighting type Crunch Dark type Ice Fang Ice type Iron Head Steel type Metal Claw Steel type Moonblast Fairy type Quick Attack Normal type Snarl Dark type

During this encounter, Zamazenta can access Dark, Fighting, Fairy, Ice, Normal, and Steel-type moves, meaning it can hit a Fairy-type Pokémon pretty hard. Iron Head and Metal Claw are super effective against Fairy-type Pokémon, meaning you’ll need to watch out for these attacks during the fight. Flying-type Pokémon are relatively decent choices that can land numerous super effect attacks against Zamazenta during this Pokémon Go five-star raid.

The best Pokémon counters to Zamazenta in Pokémon Go

When creating a team of Pokémon to counter Zamazenta, the best Pokémon you can use are going to be Rayquaza, Mewtwo, and Salamence.

Rayquaza is another Legendary Pokémon that has appeared frequently throughout Pokémon Go‘s history. As a Dragon and Flying-type, Rayquaza has several attacks it can use against Zamazenta that are super effective, taking advantage of its Flying-type weakness. It is weak against Zamazenta’s Ice Fang and Moonblast attacks, and you want to keep that in mind when adding this Pokémon to your team. The best moveset to teach Rayquaza is the fast move Air Slash and the charged moves Dragon Ascent and Hurricane.

The next Pokémon we want to recommend is Mewtwo, a Legendary Pokémon from the Kanto region. Mewtwo has been in Pokémon Go for quite some time, and it’s an excellent choice to take on Zamazenta, with plenty of Psychic-type moves that it can use. Mewtwo is weak against Zamazenta’s Crunch and Snarl attacks, but everything else will have a tough time breaking through its defenses. The best moveset to give Mewtwo is the fast move Psycho Cut and the charged moves Psystrike and Psychic.

The final Pokémon we want to recommend is Salamence. Similar to Rayquaza, it’s a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon, capable of unleashing heavy attacks against Zamazenta in Pokémon Go. It is a Dragon-type Pokémon, and it could be harder to track down, meaning not every player might have this Pokémon in their collection. Still, it’s a great choice to consider keeping on your team. The best moveset to teach Salamence is the fast move Dragon Tail and the charged moves Fly and Outrage.

You need to use a full team of six Pokémon to take on Zamazenta, and we have some other recommendations for you to consider adding to your roster. These are some other Pokémon you should consider using on your team when you battle Zamazenta in Pokémon Go.

Alakazam

Dusk Mane Necrozma

Galarain Articuno

Gardevoir

Gengar

Ho-Oh

Latios

Metagross

Pidgeot

Primal Groudon

Tapu Lele

After you defeat Zamazenta in this five-star raid, there’s a chance for you to catch it at the end. We can confirm that you have a chance to catch Zamazenta’s Shiny form in Pokémon Go, but it is rare.

