All Pokémon Go Anniversary Event 2022 Battle Weekend bonuses

Battle-themed events come and go for Pokémon Go frequently, but to celebrate the game’s sixth anniversary, Niantic is bringing that content to an ongoing party.

Battle Weekend is running alongside Anniversary Event 2022, with bonuses for all of the starter Pokémon running around in the wild, the Go Battle League, and tied to Team Go Rocket.

On July 9 and 10, players will have access to new Special and Timed Research that will play off of an increased Team Go Rocket presence throughout Battle Weekend. This includes new Shadow Pokémon appearing like Luxray and Golem, along with Shadow Latios being added to Giovanni’s team for the first time.

So, while you take a break from the other sixth-anniversary content, here are all of the event bonuses and content being added during Battle Weekend.

Event Bonuses

Team Go Rocket balloons will appear every two hours

Players can earn 5x Stardust from Go Battle League rewards

Players can collect one extra Raid Pass per day

Players earn 50 percent extra XP from Raid Battles

Players collect two Mysterious Components from defeating Team Go Rocket Grunts

Players earn 50 percent extra Stardust from defeating Team Go Rocket Grunts

Encounter Legendary Pokémon in Go Battle League reward encounters at Rank 16 and up

Special Moves for Pokémon

Frenzy Plant: Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, Turtwig, Snivy

Blast Burn: Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepig

Hydro Cannon: Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, Oshawott

New Shadow Pokémon added