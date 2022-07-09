All Anniversary Event 2022 Battle Weekend Special, Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is in the middle of its annual Anniversary Event. And what Pokémon experience is complete without an incompetent evil team showing up to try and ruin everyone’s fun?
To tie into the game’s sixth anniversary, Niantic is hosting a Battle Weekend event alongside Anniversary Even 2022. This means players will get tons of Go Battle League and Team Go Rocket-related bonuses and content to take advantage of on July 9 and 10.
This includes battling more Go Rocket Grunts, starter Pokémon gaining access to their ultimate elemental moves, and new Shadow Pokémon like Shadow Latios and Shadow Luxray making their first appearance. Just be ready to challenge Giovanni and his top admins to get the most out of Battle Week.
Additionally, branching Timed Research and event-exclusive Special Research will also be available to complete. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards tied to both.
Pokémon Go Anniversary Event 2022 Battle Weekend Timed Research
Battle Weekend Challenge page one
- Power up Pokémon 15 times
- Machop encounter
- Use a Charged TM
- One Fast TM
- Evolve three Pokémon
- One Charged TM
Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 2,500 Stardust, and one Premium Battle Pass
Battle Weekend Challenge Branched Choices
- Raids, Grunts, and Gyms!
- Go Battle League
Battle Weekend Challenge page two (Raids, Grunts, and Gyms!)
- Battle in a Gym five times
- Five Rare Candy
- Use Supereffective Charged Attacks in 10 Gym Battles
- Galarian Stunfisk encounter
- Battle in two raids
- 2,500 XP
- Win two raids
- Swinub encounter
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
- 2,500 Stardust
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times
- Beldum encounter
Total Rewards: Chansey encounter, one Lucky Egg, one Star Piece
Battle Weekend Challenge page three (Raids, Grunts, and Gyms!)
- Claim reward
- 25 Poké Balls
- Claim reward
- 15 Great Balls
- Claim reward
- 10 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: Charizard encounter
Battle Weekend Challenge page two (Go Battle League)
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League five times
- Five Rare Candy
- Win one Great League battle against another Trainer
- Galarian Stunfisk encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times
- 2,500 XP
- Win two Trainer battles in the Go Battle League
- Swinub encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times
- 2,500 Stardust
- Achieve Rank 5 in the Go Battle League
- Beldum encounter
Total Rewards: Chansey encounter, one Lucky Egg, one Star Piece
Battle Weekend Challenge page three (Go Battle League)
- Claim Reward
- 25 Poké Balls
- Claim Reward
- 15 Great Balls
- Claim Reward
- 10 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: Charizard encounter
Pokémon Go Anniversary Event 2022 Battle Weekend Special Research
Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page one
- Win a raid
- Darumaka encounter
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket members
- Three Hyper Potions
- Catch a Shadow Pokémon
- Galarian Darumaka encounter
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and three Rare Candy
Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page two
- Catch five Shadow Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row
- 10 Razz Berries
- Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts
- 10 Nanab Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls
Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page three
- Purify five Shadow Pokémon
- 1,000 XP
- Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts
- 1,000 XP
- Earn three Candies walking with your Buddy
- 1,000 XP
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and one Rocket Radar
Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page four
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo
- 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff
- 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra
- 1,500 XP
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar
Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page five
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss
- Five Max Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss
- 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss
- Five Max Revives
Total Rewards: 3,000 XP, one Lucky Egg, and two Golden Razz Berries
Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page six
- Claim Reward
- 2,500 XP
- Claim Reward
- 2,500 XP
- Claim Reward
- 2,500 XP
Total Rewards: One Charged TM, one Fast TM, and two Silver Pinap Berries