All Anniversary Event 2022 Battle Weekend Special, Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The Rocket sure is picking up during this event.

Pokémon Go is in the middle of its annual Anniversary Event. And what Pokémon experience is complete without an incompetent evil team showing up to try and ruin everyone’s fun?

To tie into the game’s sixth anniversary, Niantic is hosting a Battle Weekend event alongside Anniversary Even 2022. This means players will get tons of Go Battle League and Team Go Rocket-related bonuses and content to take advantage of on July 9 and 10.

This includes battling more Go Rocket Grunts, starter Pokémon gaining access to their ultimate elemental moves, and new Shadow Pokémon like Shadow Latios and Shadow Luxray making their first appearance. Just be ready to challenge Giovanni and his top admins to get the most out of Battle Week.

Additionally, branching Timed Research and event-exclusive Special Research will also be available to complete. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards tied to both.

Pokémon Go Anniversary Event 2022 Battle Weekend Timed Research

Battle Weekend Challenge page one

Power up Pokémon 15 times Machop encounter

Use a Charged TM One Fast TM

Evolve three Pokémon One Charged TM



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 2,500 Stardust, and one Premium Battle Pass

Battle Weekend Challenge Branched Choices

Raids, Grunts, and Gyms!

Go Battle League

Battle Weekend Challenge page two (Raids, Grunts, and Gyms!)

Battle in a Gym five times Five Rare Candy

Use Supereffective Charged Attacks in 10 Gym Battles Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Battle in two raids 2,500 XP

Win two raids Swinub encounter

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts 2,500 Stardust

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times Beldum encounter



Total Rewards: Chansey encounter, one Lucky Egg, one Star Piece

Battle Weekend Challenge page three (Raids, Grunts, and Gyms!)

Claim reward 25 Poké Balls

Claim reward 15 Great Balls

Claim reward 10 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: Charizard encounter

Battle Weekend Challenge page two (Go Battle League)

Battle another Trainer in the Great League five times Five Rare Candy

Win one Great League battle against another Trainer Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times 2,500 XP

Win two Trainer battles in the Go Battle League Swinub encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times 2,500 Stardust

Achieve Rank 5 in the Go Battle League Beldum encounter



Total Rewards: Chansey encounter, one Lucky Egg, one Star Piece

Battle Weekend Challenge page three (Go Battle League)

Claim Reward 25 Poké Balls

Claim Reward 15 Great Balls

Claim Reward 10 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: Charizard encounter

Pokémon Go Anniversary Event 2022 Battle Weekend Special Research

Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page one

Win a raid Darumaka encounter

Defeat three Team Go Rocket members Three Hyper Potions

Catch a Shadow Pokémon Galarian Darumaka encounter



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and three Rare Candy

Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page two

Catch five Shadow Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row 10 Razz Berries

Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts 10 Nanab Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls

Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page three

Purify five Shadow Pokémon 1,000 XP

Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts 1,000 XP

Earn three Candies walking with your Buddy 1,000 XP



Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and one Rocket Radar

Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page four

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra 1,500 XP



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar

Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page five

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss Five Max Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss Five Max Revives



Total Rewards: 3,000 XP, one Lucky Egg, and two Golden Razz Berries

Field Notes: Team Go Rocket page six

Claim Reward 2,500 XP

Claim Reward 2,500 XP

Claim Reward 2,500 XP



Total Rewards: One Charged TM, one Fast TM, and two Silver Pinap Berries