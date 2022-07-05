All Anniversary Event 2022 event-exclusive Field, Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is celebrating its sixth anniversary, sprucing up its annual Anniversary event with some new encounters, event-exclusive raids, and new Timed Research that will give fans plenty of goodies on their way out of the party.
Since this is the sixth anniversary, Anniversary Event 2022 focuses on bringing players closer to some of their favorite Pokémon, namely every starter currently available in Pokémon Go.
This includes a specific emphasis on Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard, which are not only among the most popular Pokémon, but Charizard is also registered as the sixth Pokémon in the Pokédex. Throughout the event, which runs from July 6 to 12, that evolutionary line will appear wearing party hats, along with a new Cake Costume Pikachu and Pansear.
Around all encounters during the sensational six-themed celebration, players will also have event-exclusive and Timed Research to complete. Here are all the research tasks and rewards involved in both sets.
All Anniversary Event 2022 Timed Research
Anniversary Event Research page one
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Make five Nice Throws
- Five Ultra Balls
- Make three Great Throws
- 500 XP
- Make five Curveball Throws
- Foongus encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch a Pokémon
- 500 Stardust
Total rewards: Pikachu (Cake Costume) encounter and one Poffin
Anniversary Event Research page two
- Play with your Buddy
- Five Razz Berries
- Give your Buddy a treat
- Five Nanab Berries
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy
- Five Pinap Berries
- Battle anther Trainer with your Buddy Pokémon while it’s adventuring with you
- 500 XP
- Earn five Hearts with your Buddy
- Eevee encounter
- Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy
- 500 Stardust
Total rewards: Charmander (Party Hat) encounter and one Poffin
Anniversary Event Research page three
- Take five Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- Five Potions
- Take a Snapshot of Charmander
- Five Revives
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy
- 15 Poké Balls
- Take a Snapshot of five different Pokémon
- 500 XP
- Take a Snapshot of a Normal-type Pokémon
- Meowth encounter
- Take Snapshots of three different wild, Fire, Water, or Grass-type Pokémon
- 500 Stardust
Total rewards: Pansear encounter and one Unova Stone
Anniversary Event Research page four
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- 20 Poké Balls
- Hatch an Egg
- Three Golden Razz Berries
- Walk 2km
- Three Silver Pinap Berries
- Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy
- 500 XP
- Complete five Field Research tasks
- Three Rare Candy
- Battle in a Gym three times
- 500 Stardust
Total rewards: Gible encounter and one Premium Battle Pass
Anniversary Event Research page five
- Send five Gifts to friends
- 20 Super Potions
- Send five Gifts to friends and add a Sticker to each
- 35 Revives
- Transfer 15 Pokémon
- 500 XP
- Battle in two raids
- One Fast TM
- Win a level one or higher raid
- One Charge TM
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 500 Stardust
Total rewards: Snorlax encounter and one Rocket Radar
Anniversary Event Research page six
- Claim reward
- 1,000 XP
- Claim reward
- 1,000 XP
- Claim reward
- 1,000 XP
- Claim reward
- 1,000 XP
- Claim reward
- 1,000 XP
- Claim reward
- 1,000 XP
Total rewards: Rotom Wash encounter and 2,500 XP
All Anniversary Event 2022 event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch six different species of Pokémon
- Treecko encounter
- Torchic encounter
- Mudkip encounter
- Catch six Pokémon
- Five Great Balls
- Earn six Hearts with your Buddy
- Turtwig encounter
- Chimchar encounter
- Piplup encounter
- Make six Curveball Throws
- Snivy encounter
- Tepig encounter
- Oshawott encounter
- Make six Nice Throws
- 25 Venusaur Mega Energy
- 25 Charizard Mega Energy
- 25 Blastoise Mega Energy
- Send six Gifts and add a Sticker to each
- Chespin encounter
- Fennekin encounter
- Froakie encounter
- Spin six PokéStops or Gyms
- Bulbasaur encounter
- Charmander encounter
- Squirtle encounter
- Take six Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- Rowlet encounter
- Litten encounter
- Popplio encounter
- Use six Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Chikorita encounter
- Cyndaquil encounter
- Totodile encounter