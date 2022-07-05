All Anniversary Event 2022 event-exclusive Field, Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is celebrating its sixth anniversary, sprucing up its annual Anniversary event with some new encounters, event-exclusive raids, and new Timed Research that will give fans plenty of goodies on their way out of the party.

Since this is the sixth anniversary, Anniversary Event 2022 focuses on bringing players closer to some of their favorite Pokémon, namely every starter currently available in Pokémon Go.

This includes a specific emphasis on Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard, which are not only among the most popular Pokémon, but Charizard is also registered as the sixth Pokémon in the Pokédex. Throughout the event, which runs from July 6 to 12, that evolutionary line will appear wearing party hats, along with a new Cake Costume Pikachu and Pansear.

Around all encounters during the sensational six-themed celebration, players will also have event-exclusive and Timed Research to complete. Here are all the research tasks and rewards involved in both sets.

All Anniversary Event 2022 Timed Research

Anniversary Event Research page one

Catch 15 Pokémon 15 Poké Balls

Catch five different species of Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Make five Nice Throws Five Ultra Balls

Make three Great Throws 500 XP

Make five Curveball Throws Foongus encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch a Pokémon 500 Stardust



Total rewards: Pikachu (Cake Costume) encounter and one Poffin

Anniversary Event Research page two

Play with your Buddy Five Razz Berries

Give your Buddy a treat Five Nanab Berries

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy Five Pinap Berries

Battle anther Trainer with your Buddy Pokémon while it’s adventuring with you 500 XP

Earn five Hearts with your Buddy Eevee encounter

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy 500 Stardust



Total rewards: Charmander (Party Hat) encounter and one Poffin

Anniversary Event Research page three

Take five Snapshots of wild Pokémon Five Potions

Take a Snapshot of Charmander Five Revives

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy 15 Poké Balls

Take a Snapshot of five different Pokémon 500 XP

Take a Snapshot of a Normal-type Pokémon Meowth encounter

Take Snapshots of three different wild, Fire, Water, or Grass-type Pokémon 500 Stardust



Total rewards: Pansear encounter and one Unova Stone

Anniversary Event Research page four

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms 20 Poké Balls

Hatch an Egg Three Golden Razz Berries

Walk 2km Three Silver Pinap Berries

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy 500 XP

Complete five Field Research tasks Three Rare Candy

Battle in a Gym three times 500 Stardust



Total rewards: Gible encounter and one Premium Battle Pass

Anniversary Event Research page five

Send five Gifts to friends 20 Super Potions

Send five Gifts to friends and add a Sticker to each 35 Revives

Transfer 15 Pokémon 500 XP

Battle in two raids One Fast TM

Win a level one or higher raid One Charge TM

Power up Pokémon 10 times 500 Stardust



Total rewards: Snorlax encounter and one Rocket Radar

Anniversary Event Research page six

Claim reward 1,000 XP

Claim reward 1,000 XP

Claim reward 1,000 XP

Claim reward 1,000 XP

Claim reward 1,000 XP

Claim reward 1,000 XP



Total rewards: Rotom Wash encounter and 2,500 XP

All Anniversary Event 2022 event-exclusive Field Research