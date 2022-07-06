All increased spawns, raids, and more for Pokémon Go Anniversary Event 2022

Pokémon Go’s Anniversary Event 2022 is now underway, with Niantic putting a bit of new content out there to celebrate the game’s sixth anniversary.

Running from July 6 to 12, players will have access to basically every region’s starter, a few Pokémon with special costumes, and event-exclusive Timed Research too.

Most of the focus for this sixth-anniversary celebration is placed on the starters, specifically, Charizard, which has its entire evolution line appearing with party hats and as Shinies. Cake Costume Pikachu is also being offered, though those are the only new Pokémon being added during the event.

As you run around and catch Pokémon, while completing the various research tasks tied to the event, here are all of the featured Pokémon appearing in the wild and in event raids. And don’t forget, the Battle Weekend on July 9 and 10 will offer exclusive content too alongside Anniversary Event 2022.

All featured Pokémon in Pokémon Go Anniversary Event 2022

Increased wild spawns

Bulbasaur (Shiny available)

Charmander (Party Hat)(Shiny available)

Squirtle (Shiny available)

Pikachu (Cake Costume)(Shiny available)

Machop (Shiny available)

Ledyba (Shiny available)

Ralts (Shiny available)

Buneary (Shiny available)

Gabite

Pansear (Shiny available)

Venipede

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Bunnelby (Shiny available)

Litleo (Shiny available)

Clauncher

Helioptile

Pikipek

Event-exclusive raids