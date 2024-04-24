Can Trubbish be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Pokémon boast dazzling color schemes, ensuring players always have something to search for to complete their Pokédexes. Hunting Shinies can be fun, and if you have been wondering whether Trubbish can be Shiny in Pokémon Go, you came to the right place.

When it comes to Shiny hunting, there are two types of players in Pokémon Go. The first catches whatever they can find, while others try to maximize their encounters with a specific Pokémon. You’ll often find players seeking out Legendary Shinies, but what if your heart desires a Shiny Trubbish, the Trash Bag Pokémon?

Is there a Shiny Trubbish in Pokémon Go?

A different take on everyone’s favorite trash bag. Image via Niantic

Yes, Trubbish can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. This alternative variation of the Trash Bag Pokémon first appeared during Pokémon Go‘s 2021 Sustainability Week event. This also means that Garbodor can be Shiny in Pokémon Go.

During my early days of Pokémon Go, I only tried to catch competitively viable Pokémon. But this collection quickly grew after I opted to catch them all, including Shiny Trubbish.

How to get Shiny Trubbish Pokémon Go? (And can you increase your chances?)

No, encountering a Shiny Trubbish or any Shiny Pokémon comes down to patience and luck. Developer Niantic sets the Shiny rates in Pokémon Go, and they typically get boosted during special events.

For example, the Sustainability Week event between April 22 and 26 increased the chance of hatching Shiny Trubbish from 2km eggs and Trubbish spawns around the map. Outside events, the standard Shiny rate in Pokémon Go is estimated to be around one in 512 encounters. While there’s no guaranteed method to find a Shiny Trubbish, there are ways to maximize your chances:

Prioritize getting Trubbish encounters through Field Research tasks.

Visit Trubbish-populated areas to catch as many of them as you can.

Keep track of events that might increase Trubbish’s spawn rate.

