Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and more

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 is here, and with it comes a set of featured Pokémon and bonuses mostly centered around the key parts of the environment—though the way they appear is a bit limited.

From April 22 to 26 at 8pm local time, instead of wild encounters, Sustainability Week will highlight Egg hatches, Buddy Pokémon, and a few easy-to-complete Collection Challenges. During this event, you will have a few bonuses boosting Shiny encounter rates for specific species and Buddy mechanics, though there isn’t any big research available to complete, even if there is Field Research.

If you plan on wading into Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2024, here’s all of the available content and bonuses you will have access to.

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024: Full event content guide

With Sustainability Week 2024 from April 22 to 26, Pokémon Go is promoting parts of the environment that are important to pay attention to by having specific featured Pokémon. This year, those featured species include Trubbish, Combee, and more.

Most players will likely see this as a downgrade from previous Sustainability Week events, as just last year, the 2023 version introduced Bounsweet and its evolutions for the first time. This year, the focus is on increased Shiny odds, with a handful of Pokémon hatching from 2km Eggs and gameplay bonuses for Buddy Pokémon. Here’s an overview of every Pokémon appearing in the event and the bonuses tied to them.

All Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 boosted encounters

There are no boosted wild encounters during Sustainability Week 2024. Every featured Pokémon will be available out of 2km Eggs; all of them have increased chances of being a Shiny. These Pokémon will also appear with those same odds as reward encounters for event-exclusive Field Research.

Combee Drilbur Trubbish Foongus Binacle

This is the perfect opportunity to hatch a female Combee while it’s featured, as you’ll need one when you want to evolve a Combee into Vespiquen.

All Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 exclusive event bonuses and content

Increased Shiny odds for featured event Pokémon when hatching them from 2km Eggs or encountering them via Field Research.

Buddy Pokémon will bring you Souvenirs and presents more frequently.

Buddy Pokémon will spend more time on the map after being fed Berries or Poffins.

Distance to earn Buddy Hearts is halved.

Two new Collection Challenges to complete.

PokéStop Showcases for featured event Pokémon.

This is the final major Pokémon Go event for April, though players can still enjoy a few bonuses rolling out as part of the new “Rediscover” update campaign, which includes a controversial set of changes for the game’s avatars.

