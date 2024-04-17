Combee Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

How to evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokémon Go

Only the chosen can become queen.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 05:54 pm

With over 1,000 Pokémon spread across the franchise, evolution mechanics are hard to keep track of. That can be especially true in Pokémon Go, though evolving Combee into Vespiquen is fairly simple once you get around one trick. 

Niantic often changes certain evolution mechanics in Pokémon Go to better fit the mobile game’s mechanics. Combee does have a specific requirement it needs to meet when you want to evolve it into Vespiquen, though it has remained the same since the Tiny Bee Pokémon was first introduced in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. So once you catch a Combee in Pokémon Go, here is how you can make it into the queen of your hive. 

Pokémon Go Combee evolution guide: How to get Vespiquen

Vespiquen Pokemon TCG art.
Protect the queen. Image via The Pokemon Company

With events like Bug Out frequently making Combee more obtainable, there are plenty of players who will want to evolve the Tiny Bee Pokémon. To evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokémon Go, your Combee needs to be female. 

If you have a male Combee, it is unable to evolve into Vespiquen. You must have a female Combee if you want to evolve it since a queen bee can only be female. If you don’t want to waster your Poké Balls on a Combee that can’t evolve, you can tell if a Combee is female by checking if the honeycomb on the bottom face has a red crown on it.

Combee Pokemon TCG art.
Three faces and one key factor. Image via The Pokemon Company

You also need 50 Combee Candy, which you can collect by catching or hatching Combee—so make sure to use Pinap Berries when you run into one in the wild. 

If you were hoping to get around needing a female Combee, you are out of luck. Vespiquen has not been available in Pokémon Go through any method outside of evolution—that means it has never appeared in raids or research. So, if you get a chance to catch multiple Combee, you should make the most of it and hope for at least one queen bee.

