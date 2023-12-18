All Pokémon found in Canyon Biome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you’re looking to catch all of the starter Pokémon now available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet then you’ll need to get familiar with the Canyon Biome.
One-quarter of The Indigo Disk’s new Blueberry Academy map, this biome is home to plenty of Pokémon both new to the game with DLC, and others showing up once again after the base game. If you’re wandering around Canyon Biome and wondering what exactly is on offer, here is a look at the complete selection of Pokémon that can be found in this biome.
All Pokémon found in Canyon Biome in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC has plenty of Pokémon that can be found across the entire Blueberry Academy campus, but alongside them, the Canyon Biome features many Rock and Ground-type species.
If you upgrade this biome you’ll be able to get some of the most popular Pokémon, those being the starters from previous generations. This is the only way you can catch Pokémon like Squirtle, Chespin, and more.
- Alomomola
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Beldum
- Metang
- Chespin
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Cranidos (Scarlet only)
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Elekid
- Electrabuzz
- Elektrik
- Elektross
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Golett
- Golurk
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Kleavor
- Litten
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Minior
- Minum
- Plusle
- Porygon
- Rotom
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Shieldon (Violet only)
- Sinistea
- Skarmory
- Smeargle
- Squirtle
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Tauros
- Tepig
- Treecko
- Turtwig
- Tynamo
- Tyrogue
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmontop
- Mandibuzz
These are all of the Pokémon you will find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk’s Canyon Biome once it is completely upgraded.