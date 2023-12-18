All Pokémon found in Canyon Biome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you’re looking to catch all of the starter Pokémon now available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet then you’ll need to get familiar with the Canyon Biome.

One-quarter of The Indigo Disk’s new Blueberry Academy map, this biome is home to plenty of Pokémon both new to the game with DLC, and others showing up once again after the base game. If you’re wandering around Canyon Biome and wondering what exactly is on offer, here is a look at the complete selection of Pokémon that can be found in this biome.

All Pokémon found in Canyon Biome in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Chespin is back! Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC has plenty of Pokémon that can be found across the entire Blueberry Academy campus, but alongside them, the Canyon Biome features many Rock and Ground-type species.

If you upgrade this biome you’ll be able to get some of the most popular Pokémon, those being the starters from previous generations. This is the only way you can catch Pokémon like Squirtle, Chespin, and more.

Alomomola

Axew

Fraxure

Beldum

Metang

Chespin

Chinchou

Lanturn

Cranidos (Scarlet only)

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Drilbur

Excadrill

Elekid

Electrabuzz

Elektrik

Elektross

Espurr

Meowstic

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Golett

Golurk

Horsea

Seadra

Joltik

Galvantula

Kleavor

Litten

Magnemite

Magneton

Minccino

Cinccino

Minior

Minum

Plusle

Porygon

Rotom

Scraggy

Scrafty

Scyther

Scizor

Shieldon (Violet only)

Sinistea

Skarmory

Smeargle

Squirtle

Swablu

Altaria

Tauros

Tepig

Treecko

Turtwig

Tynamo

Tyrogue

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Mandibuzz

These are all of the Pokémon you will find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk’s Canyon Biome once it is completely upgraded.