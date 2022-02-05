All Crafting Recipes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You can create a lot of items, as long as you know how to obtain their recipes.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus puts a large emphasis on gathering materials to use in the game’s crafting system, which allows players to create ancient versions of items that would previously have just been purchased from Poké Marts in previous iterations.

This is done through the use of Crafting Recipes, which you can unlock by completing missions, requests, ranking up your Pokédex, or simply purchasing them at the Craftworks in Jubilife Village.

You can still purchase many of the standard items like Poké Balls and Potions from the local Shop, and as you go through the story, various NPC requests will allow you to expand the items available to purchase too. It is usually cheaper to collect or buy the materials yourself and craft the items, however.

Because of this, players will want to collect as many Crafting Recipes as possible during their travels so they can easily access useful items whenever they need to restock without paying a premium. And if you plan on becoming a master crafter, here are all of the crafting recipes and how to get them in Legends: Arceus—with the contents split into categories.

Poké Ball (Mission 3: The Basics of Crafting) One Apricorn One Tumblestone

Great Ball (Star Rank 3 reward) One Apricorn One Tumblestone One Iron Chunk

Ultra Ball (Star Rank 6 reward) One Apricorn Two Tumblestone Two Iron Chunks

Heavy Ball (Star Rank 1 reward) One Apricorn One Black Tumblestone

Leaden Ball (Star Rank 4 reward) One Apricorn One Black Tumblestone One Iron Chunk

Gigaton Ball (Star Rank 7 reward) One Apricorn Two Black Tumblestone Two Iron Chunks

Feather Ball (Star Rank 2 reward) One Apricorn One Sky Tumblestone

Wing Ball (Star Rank 5 reward) One Apricorn One Sky Tumblestone One Iron Chunk

Jet Ball (Star Rank 8 reward) One Apricorn Two Sky Tumblestone Two Iron Chunks



Aux Evasion (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) Two Doppel Bonnets One Candy Truffle

Aux Guard (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) Two Iron Barktongue One Peg-Up Plant

Aux Power (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) Two Swordcap One Peg-Up Plant

Dire Hit (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) Two Dire Shroom One Candy Truffle

Aux Powerguard (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) One Aux Power One Aux Guard One King’s Leaf

Choice Dumpling (Speak to a Galaxy Team Member in the Coronet Highlands near Clamberclaw Cliffs) Three Caster Fern Two Hearty Grains One Direshroom One Swordcap

Swap Snack (Request: Serving Up Swap Snacks) One Candy Truffle One Sootfoot Root One Springy Mushroom One Hopo Berry

Twice-Spiced Radish (Request: The Perfect Pickle Recipe) Two Sand Radish Two Crunchy Salt Two Plump Beans Two King’s Leaf



Recovery Items

Potion (Mission 4: Getting to Work on Research Tasks) One Oran Berry One Medicinal Leak

Super Potion (Star Rank 2 reward) One Potion One Pep-Up Plant

Hyper Potion (Star Rank 4 reward) One Super Potion One Vivichoke

Max Potion (Star Rank 6 reward) One Sitrus Berry One King’s Leaf

Full Restore (Star Rank 8 reward) One Max Potion One Full Heal

Revive (Star Rank 1 reward) One Vivichoke Two Medicinal Leak

Max Revive (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) One Revive Two King’s Leaf

Full Heal (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) One Cheri Berry One Pecha Berry One Rawst Berry One Aspear Berry

Remedy (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) Two Bugwort

Fine Remedy (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) One Remedy One Pep-Up Plant

Superb Remedy (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) One Fine Remedy One Vivichoke

Old Gateau (Speak with Taeko in the Crimson Mirelands near Brava Arena) One Plump Beans One Dazling Honey One Sootfoot Root One Cake-Lure Base

Max Ether (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) One Leppa Berry Two Pep-Up Plant

Max Elixer (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks) One Max Ether Two King’s Leaf

Mushroom Cake (Request: Mushroom Cake Marketing) One Springy Mushroom One Cake-Lure Base

Jubilife Muffin (Request: The Taste of Home) Two Hearty Grains Two Hopo Berries One Razz Berry One Cake-Lure Base



Other Items