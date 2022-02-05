All Crafting Recipes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus puts a large emphasis on gathering materials to use in the game’s crafting system, which allows players to create ancient versions of items that would previously have just been purchased from Poké Marts in previous iterations.
This is done through the use of Crafting Recipes, which you can unlock by completing missions, requests, ranking up your Pokédex, or simply purchasing them at the Craftworks in Jubilife Village.
You can still purchase many of the standard items like Poké Balls and Potions from the local Shop, and as you go through the story, various NPC requests will allow you to expand the items available to purchase too. It is usually cheaper to collect or buy the materials yourself and craft the items, however.
Because of this, players will want to collect as many Crafting Recipes as possible during their travels so they can easily access useful items whenever they need to restock without paying a premium. And if you plan on becoming a master crafter, here are all of the crafting recipes and how to get them in Legends: Arceus—with the contents split into categories.
Poké Balls
- Poké Ball (Mission 3: The Basics of Crafting)
- One Apricorn
- One Tumblestone
- Great Ball (Star Rank 3 reward)
- One Apricorn
- One Tumblestone
- One Iron Chunk
- Ultra Ball (Star Rank 6 reward)
- One Apricorn
- Two Tumblestone
- Two Iron Chunks
- Heavy Ball (Star Rank 1 reward)
- One Apricorn
- One Black Tumblestone
- Leaden Ball (Star Rank 4 reward)
- One Apricorn
- One Black Tumblestone
- One Iron Chunk
- Gigaton Ball (Star Rank 7 reward)
- One Apricorn
- Two Black Tumblestone
- Two Iron Chunks
- Feather Ball (Star Rank 2 reward)
- One Apricorn
- One Sky Tumblestone
- Wing Ball (Star Rank 5 reward)
- One Apricorn
- One Sky Tumblestone
- One Iron Chunk
- Jet Ball (Star Rank 8 reward)
- One Apricorn
- Two Sky Tumblestone
- Two Iron Chunks
Battle Effect
- Aux Evasion (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- Two Doppel Bonnets
- One Candy Truffle
- Aux Guard (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- Two Iron Barktongue
- One Peg-Up Plant
- Aux Power (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- Two Swordcap
- One Peg-Up Plant
- Dire Hit (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- Two Dire Shroom
- One Candy Truffle
- Aux Powerguard (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Aux Power
- One Aux Guard
- One King’s Leaf
- Choice Dumpling (Speak to a Galaxy Team Member in the Coronet Highlands near Clamberclaw Cliffs)
- Three Caster Fern
- Two Hearty Grains
- One Direshroom
- One Swordcap
- Swap Snack (Request: Serving Up Swap Snacks)
- One Candy Truffle
- One Sootfoot Root
- One Springy Mushroom
- One Hopo Berry
- Twice-Spiced Radish (Request: The Perfect Pickle Recipe)
- Two Sand Radish
- Two Crunchy Salt
- Two Plump Beans
- Two King’s Leaf
Recovery Items
- Potion (Mission 4: Getting to Work on Research Tasks)
- One Oran Berry
- One Medicinal Leak
- Super Potion (Star Rank 2 reward)
- One Potion
- One Pep-Up Plant
- Hyper Potion (Star Rank 4 reward)
- One Super Potion
- One Vivichoke
- Max Potion (Star Rank 6 reward)
- One Sitrus Berry
- One King’s Leaf
- Full Restore (Star Rank 8 reward)
- One Max Potion
- One Full Heal
- Revive (Star Rank 1 reward)
- One Vivichoke
- Two Medicinal Leak
- Max Revive (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Revive
- Two King’s Leaf
- Full Heal (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Cheri Berry
- One Pecha Berry
- One Rawst Berry
- One Aspear Berry
- Remedy (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- Two Bugwort
- Fine Remedy (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Remedy
- One Pep-Up Plant
- Superb Remedy (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Fine Remedy
- One Vivichoke
- Old Gateau (Speak with Taeko in the Crimson Mirelands near Brava Arena)
- One Plump Beans
- One Dazling Honey
- One Sootfoot Root
- One Cake-Lure Base
- Max Ether (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Leppa Berry
- Two Pep-Up Plant
- Max Elixer (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Max Ether
- Two King’s Leaf
- Mushroom Cake (Request: Mushroom Cake Marketing)
- One Springy Mushroom
- One Cake-Lure Base
- Jubilife Muffin (Request: The Taste of Home)
- Two Hearty Grains
- Two Hopo Berries
- One Razz Berry
- One Cake-Lure Base
Other Items
- Bean Cake (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Plump Beans
- One Cake-Lure Base
- Grain Cake (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Hearty Grains
- One Cake-Lure Base
- Honey Cake (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Dazzling Honey
- One Cake-Lure Base
- Salt Cake (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Crunchy Salt
- One Cake-Lure Base
- Pokeshi Doll (Request: Please! Make Me a Pokeshi Doll)
- Three Wood
- Scatter Bang (Mission 8: Arezu’s Predicament)
- One Pop Pod
- One Caster Fern
- Smoke Bomb (Mission 7: The Frenzy of the Lord of the Woods)
- One Caster Fern
- One Sootfoot Root
- Stealth Spray (Mission 8: Arezu’s Predicament)
- One Hopo Berry
- Three Bugwort
- Sticky Glob (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Spoiled Apricorn
- One Ball of Mud
- One Caster Fern
- Star Piece (Purchase at Jubilife Craftworks)
- One Red Shard
- One Blue Shard
- One Green Shard
- One Stardust