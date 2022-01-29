All Aux Powers and how to craft them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The new Battle Items do more than just boost stats.

When designing Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Game Freak had to spend a lot of time building out the lore of what became the ancient version of Sinnoh, the Hisui region. And since the entire game takes place in the distant past, a lot of items that players have grown accustomed to had to be replaced due to the lack of technology present in the time in which the game takes place.

Items that couldn’t make the trip to the past were modernized Battle Items, like X Attack or X Defend, which had to be altered so they didn’t appear factory manufactured. Instead of the Battle Items players typically use to boost a Pokémon’s stats during battle, we now have the Aux Powers and a few other Battle Effect items that can be naturally crafted. And instead of boosting single stats, most of them boost multiple stats or have secondary effects that replicate the effects of other items that aren’t featured in Legends: Arceus.

All of these items can be crafted or found in a multitude of other places around the region. All of them are one-time use consumables that can only be used in battle, with their effects ending as soon as the Pokémon experiencing the boost is returned to its Poké Ball.

If you feel like you might need a boost in battle to even the odds, here are all of the crafting recipes for the Aux Powers and other Battle Items.

Aux Evasion

“An item that makes moves less likely to strike a Pokémon during a battle. This effect disappears if the Pokémon leaves the battle.”

Two Doppel Bonnets

One Candy Truffle

Aux Guard

“An item that sharply boosts the defensive stats of a Pokémon during a battle. These effects disappear if the Pokémon leaves the battle.”

Two Iron Barktongue

One Peg-Up Plant

Aux Power

“An item that sharply boosts the offensive stats of a Pokémon during a battle. These effects disappear if the Pokémon leaves the battle.”

Two Swordcap

One Peg-Up Plant

Dire Hit

“An item that sharply boosts the critical-hit ratio of a Pokémon during a battle. This effect disappears if the Pokémon leaves the battle.”

Two Dire Shroom

One Candy Truffle

Aux Powerguard

“An item that sharply boosts the offensive and defensive stats of a Pokémon during a battle. These effects disappear if the Pokémon leaves the battle.”

One Aux Power

One Aux Guard

One King’s Leaf

Choice Dumpling

“A dumpling that will make a Pokémon become fixated on a move in battle. The Pokémon will deal more damage when using that move but will take more damage as well.”

Three Caster Fern

Two Hearty Grains

One Direshroom

One Swordcap

Swap Snack

“When eaten, this curious snack temporarily swaps a Pokémon’s offensive stats with its defensive stats.”

One Candy Truffle

One Sootfoot Root

One Springy Mushroom

One Hopo Berry

Twice-Spiced Radish

“These pickled vegetables prime a Pokémon for battle. The Pokémon takes a hard-hitting stance, which boosts the power of the Pokémon’s moves by 50 percent.”