All Poké Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You can make your own resources if you end up running low.

Poké Ball crafting has been part of the Pokémon franchise since Gold and Silver, disappearing and reappearing over the years with Game Freak never fully committed to including Apricorns and the mechanic in every game.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus not only brought Poké Ball crafting back, but it made it a core mechanic of the game, having players use ancient Poké Balls that they need to forage materials for and craft themselves to use.

Along with the basic Poké Ball, ancient versions of the Great Ball and Ultra Ball exist. Specialized Poké Balls also appear in Legends: Arceus. Feather Balls, Heavy Balls, and more variations each have special effects that make them better to use in specific scenarios.

If you visit Jubilife Village’s Craftworks or use the workbench at a Base Camp, you can craft items freely using resources you have in your bag or storage. You can craft items from a portable Crafting Kit when out in the wild, but you’ll be limited to using only the resources you’re carrying.

Throughout the game, you’ll be given a good amount of Poké Balls just for progressing through the story and can buy certain types from shops. But if you want to know what types of Poké Balls are available and how to craft more of them, here are the details you need to know, with information and recipes being added as they’re discovered.

Poké Ball

“A mysterious ball that can be thrown at wild Pokémon in order to catch them. These balls can be crafted by hand if you gather the necessary materials.”

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Required materials:

One Apricorn

One Tumblestone

Great Ball

“A mysterious ball that provides a higher success rate for catching Pokémon than a standard Poké Ball.”

Required materials:

TBD

Ultra Ball

“A mysterious ball that provides an even higher success rate for catching Pokémon than a Great Ball does.”

Required materials:

TBD

Heavy Ball

“A ball that is too heavy to fly high or far, but it is highly effective if you manage to hit an unsuspecting Pokemon.”

Required materials:

One Apricorn

One Black Tumblestone

Feather Ball

“A ball that flies fast and true—ideal for catching nimble Pokémon or Pokémon that fly high in the air.”

Required materials: