Is Planet Zoo on PS4 or Xbox One?

It only took five years, but Planet Zoo has finally opened the gates to the console public with 2024’s Planet Zoo: Console Edition. If you’re wondering whether you can play it on last generation’s consoles, we’ll explore whether there’s a PS4 and Xbox One edition of Planet Zoo: Console Edition.

While it doesn’t necessarily grab headlines like FF7 Rebirth or Dragon’s Dogma 2, the “simulation” genre continues to thrive—hence why so many players were asking for Planet Zoo: Console Edition. We know for sure that Planet Zoo: Console Edition is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, so let’s see if animal lovers on PS4 and Xbox One can join the fun.

Can you play Planet Zoo: Console Edition on PS4 or Xbox One?

You cannot play Planet Zoo: Console Edition on the PS4 or Xbox One. It looks like the zoo sim is sticking to current-gen hardware, as the game will not be launching for last-generation consoles.

While this might come as sad news to some prospective players, it’s not too surprising. We’re now in the fourth year of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S era, which means the PS4 and Xbox One are becoming more outdated every month.

With current-gen consoles now finally in plentiful supply, it’s easier than ever to upgrade, and with a PS5 Pro option reportedly on the way, prices for the original unit should come down too. At the end of the day, it all depends on how eager you are to feed animals and micromanage a virtual zoo.

If you do invest, then add to the overall package by knowing how to fix the infamous “terrain modification failed error,” and keep yourself afloat of all the forthcoming Planet Zoo: Console Edition DLC packs.

