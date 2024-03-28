Category:
Planet Zoo

Is Planet Zoo on PS4 or Xbox One?

Is the zoo closed?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 06:02 am
red pandas in planet zoo console edition
Image via Frontier Developments

It only took five years, but Planet Zoo has finally opened the gates to the console public with 2024’s Planet Zoo: Console Edition. If you’re wondering whether you can play it on last generation’s consoles, we’ll explore whether there’s a PS4 and Xbox One edition of Planet Zoo: Console Edition.

While it doesn’t necessarily grab headlines like FF7 Rebirth or Dragon’s Dogma 2, the “simulation” genre continues to thrive—hence why so many players were asking for Planet Zoo: Console Edition. We know for sure that Planet Zoo: Console Edition is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, so let’s see if animal lovers on PS4 and Xbox One can join the fun.

Can you play Planet Zoo: Console Edition on PS4 or Xbox One?

gorillas in planet zoo console edition
Come on developer, stop monkeying around. Image via Frontier Developments

You cannot play Planet Zoo: Console Edition on the PS4 or Xbox One. It looks like the zoo sim is sticking to current-gen hardware, as the game will not be launching for last-generation consoles.

While this might come as sad news to some prospective players, it’s not too surprising. We’re now in the fourth year of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S era, which means the PS4 and Xbox One are becoming more outdated every month.

With current-gen consoles now finally in plentiful supply, it’s easier than ever to upgrade, and with a PS5 Pro option reportedly on the way, prices for the original unit should come down too. At the end of the day, it all depends on how eager you are to feed animals and micromanage a virtual zoo.

If you do invest, then add to the overall package by knowing how to fix the infamous “terrain modification failed error,” and keep yourself afloat of all the forthcoming Planet Zoo: Console Edition DLC packs.

Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.