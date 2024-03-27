How to get Conservation Credits in Planet Zoo

If you want to build a flourishing zoo in the popular sim game Planet Zoo, having enough Conservation Credits in your bank is crucial. Luckily, these credits can be earned with fairly easily. Here’s what to do to get Conservation Credits in Planet Zoo.

How to earn Conservation Credits in Planet Zoo

Focus on getting these credits. Image via Frontier Developments

There are multiple ways to earn Conservation Points in Planet Zoo, and knowing every one of them will help you farm them.

Breed, sell, and release animals

In Planet Zoo, you can earn Conservation Credits by breeding animals and selling or releasing them into the wild. Some animals breed incredibly fast, so this is a great method to farm credits. Here are some of the fastest breeding animals that let you earn Conservation Credits fast:

Red Panda

African Wild Dog

Ostrich

Indian Peafowls

Gharials

Warthog

Flamingoes

African Penguins

Some animals offer more Conservation Points than others due to their rarity and endangered status. The more endangered they are, the higher the credits you get for releasing them. Try releasing more Cheetahs, West African Lions, and Bengal Tigers into the wild to earn more credits.

Another thing to note is that you shouldn’t let animals inbreed as it reduces the value of their offspring, which is detrimental to your Conservation Credit income. Also, make sure to breed genetically compatible animals to get the best offspring. You can check the compatibility from the Animal Market tab.

Improve your zoo reputation

Your zoo’s reputation is affected by five factors:

Animal rating: Depends on the number of animals and species you have. Conservation rating: Depends on the number of babies and how many animals you release to the wild. Guest education rating: Depends on how educated your zoo’s visitors are and how far you research on the animals you have. Marketing. Guest happiness rating: Depends on how comfortable your visitors are.

Make sure to work on these to boost the amount of credits you earn.

Claim your login Conservation Credits

Log into your zoo in Franchise Mode daily to earn 100 credits. It may not be much, but it definitely adds up.

Greet other player visitors

You can greet players who visit your zoo. Just open the Visiting Player Alerts list, click on the player, and select Hi. You get 20 credits for each greeting, which may not be much, but is always going to be a constant source of credits.

With the Conservation Points you earn in Planet Zoo, you can purchase rarer species of animals, but make sure you don’t waste it on common species. Use it diligently.

