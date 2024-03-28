How to claim your pre-order bonuses in Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Players who pre-ordered Planet Zoo: Console Edition get three exclusive animals to add to their dream zoo, but how do you claim your pre-order bonus? We have the answer.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition comes with over 80 animals available in the standard edition, with even more added as DLC. If you pre-ordered the game, you also get the Pygmy Hippo, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson’s Gazelle. Players have encountered issues claiming pre-order bonuses for Planet Zoo: Console Edition, but we have a few potential fixes.

How to fix Planet Zoo: Console Edition pre-order bonus not working

Hip hip hooray. Image via Frontier

Pre-order bonuses in Planet Zoo: Console Edition should be immediately available when you first load up the game. Look at the Zoopedia or the Animal Market in Sandbox Mode to check if the content is available.

If your pre-order bonuses are not appearing in Planet Zoo: Console Edition, try these steps:

Exit Planet Zoo: Console Edition and restart your console.

Uninstall Planet Zoo: Console Edition and reinstall the game.

Check your Planet Zoo: Console Edition downloads to make sure the pack has downloaded.

A bug is currently affecting Planet Zoo: Console Edition pre-order bonuses so, if any of the above methods don’t work, you have to wait for a fix. On Reddit, developer Frontier stated they were aware of the issue and advised players on X (formerly Twitter) to restart their console.

Unfortunately for players who did not pre-order Planet Zoo: Console Edition, there is no way to add the pre-order bonus content to your collection. A post on X (formerly Twitter) on March 26 stated there “are no plans to release them separately.”

