All Planet Zoo: Console Edition DLC packs, listed

Planet Zoo: Console Edition owners have even more reason to be excited as the realistic zoo simulator not only includes a ton of existing DLC, but many more DLC packs are coming in the future.

Recommended Videos

Five years after Planet Zoo‘s first release, PlayStation and Xbox owners have finally got tickets to Planet Zoo: Console Edition—the award-winning zoo simulation title. Running and managing a zoo is no longer limited to PC owners. Those on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can enjoy the animalistic delights and sounds of Planet Zoo, along with its DLC to boot.

Following Planet Zoo‘s release, a bunch of free updates and DLC launched, adding more animals, new buildings, and so much on top of this. Here’s everything you need to know about Planet Zoo: Console Edition‘s DLC plans.

Every current Planet Zoo: Console Edition DLC pack

At least there’s no dinosaurs, right? Image via Frontier Developments

So far, there are four available Planet Zoo: Console Edition DLC packs: Europe pack, North American Animal pack, Wetlands pack, and Southeast Asia pack.

Of these four existing DLC packs, you can only buy two as standalone content: Europe and North American Animal packs. The Wetlands pack and Southeast Asia DLC are currently only available to access as part of the Deluxe Edition version of Planet Zoo: Console Edition.

As with most DLC of this nature, there’s a high likelihood of these two more exclusive packs being released as standalone content later down the line.

All future Planet Zoo: Console Edition DLC packs

Thanks to the Planet Zoo: Console Edition Ultimate Edition, we know that at least 11 more DLC packs are penciled in for release.

Again, the PC release has a five-year head start over the console version, meaning we know what the additional 11 DLC bundles are still to come, in addition to the four available now for console.

You can check out the full list of DLC right here, including the packs already available, how you can buy them, as well as the ones we believe are still to arrive:

Africa pack

Aquatic pack

Arctic pack

Arid Animal pack

Australia pack

Conservation pack

Europe pack (standalone DLC)

Grasslands Animal pack

North America pack (standalone DLC)

Oceania pack

Southeast Asia Animal pack (Deluxe Edition)

South America pack

Tropical pack

Twilight pack

Wetlands pack (Deluxe Edition)

To guarantee yourself every piece of DLC that comes out for Planet Zoo: Console Edition, purchasing the Ultimate Edition will secure you “14 awe-inspiring DLCs, which add 81 new species, 15 campaign scenarios, and over 2000 additional scenery pieces!” The developer has confirmed they will be released between now and March 2025.

Be sure to check out the top beginner’s tips and tricks for becoming the ultimate zookeeper and all animals you can find in Planet Zoo: Console Edition.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more