Planet Zoo North American Animal Pack: All DLC content and price

Planet Zoo has finally landed on console, and there is even more content to unlock with the various DLCs available to purchase. Here’s everything included in the North American Animal Pack.

After years of support on PC, Planet Zoo made the jump to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in March 2024 and comes with a staggering list of animals you can add to the zoo of your dreams.

Even more animals, campaign scenarios, items, and construction items come with DLC packs, and the North American Animal Pack may be tempting.

How much is the Planet Zoo North American Animal Pack?

The Planet Zoo North American Animal Pack costs $7.99 on console and PC, though you may be able to find cheaper codes for PC elsewhere.

For the Planet Zoo: Console Edition, the North American Animal Pack can be purchased alongside the Europe Pack for $11.99, providing a saving of around $4.

All current and future DLC is included in the Ultimate Edition of Planet Zoo: Console Edition, which is $99.99, or you can purchase the season pass separately for $59.99.

What’s included in the Planet Zoo North American Animal Pack?

The main attraction of the Planet Zoo North American Animal Pack is eight additional animals, split into seven animals with full interactivity and one exhibit animal, the American Bullfrog.

The North American Animal Pack adds the North American Beaver, Moose, California Sea Lion, Cougar, American Alligator, Black-Tailed Prairie Dog, and Arctic Fox for larger habitats.

New Enrichment items are also included in the pack for your zoo, consisting of the Pinata Pronghorn for large carnivores, the Skittle Feeder for smaller animals, the Melon Feeder for herbivores, and the Beaver Pool—which isn’t exclusive to only the Beaver.

On top of that, a new timed scenario is added alongside a Beaver Avatar costume.

