Is Planet Zoo playable on Steam Deck?

If you are wondering whether the popular zoo sim game Planet Zoo is supported on Steam Deck, you are at the right place for an answer.

First released in 2019, Planet Zoo offers both campaign and sandbox modes, letting players build a flourishing animal park. It’s available on PC via Steam and Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Considering its availability on Steam, it’s natural for players to wonder if the game is available on Valve’s handheld console. Well, here’s the answer you are looking for.

Can you play Planet Zoo on Steam Deck?

Image via Frontier Developments

Yes, Planet Zoo is supported on Steam Deck, so you can take your zoo and animals with you wherever you go. In case you are wondering, Valve’s handheld can run the game without much hiccups, so it’s definitely playable.

According to several player experiences, Planet Zoo is mostly optimized for Steam Deck, although some reported issues while building larger zoos and playing at high graphics settings. Of course, it’s just a handheld and can’t be compared to the likes of a PC or console’s performance capabilities. If you plan on switching between a main device (PC, consoles) and Steam Deck, you will notice some gaps.

Compared to modern games, Planet Zoo doesn’t have a lot of system requirements, so it manages to work well on Steam Deck than most other sim games. You can expect around 30 FPS if you set the graphics quality to low or medium.

Well, Steam Deck is the only option you have to play Planet Zoo remotely, so that’s what we have to make do it.

