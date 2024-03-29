Category:
Planet Zoo

Is Planet Zoo playable on Steam Deck?

Can you play on the go?
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Mar 29, 2024 03:17 am
A Giraffe in Planet Zoo
Imaeg via Frontier Developments

If you are wondering whether the popular zoo sim game Planet Zoo is supported on Steam Deck, you are at the right place for an answer. 

Recommended Videos

First released in 2019, Planet Zoo offers both campaign and sandbox modes, letting players build a flourishing animal park. It’s available on PC via Steam and Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Considering its availability on Steam, it’s natural for players to wonder if the game is available on Valve’s handheld console. Well, here’s the answer you are looking for. 

Can you play Planet Zoo on Steam Deck?

A Hippo habitat in Planet Zoo
Lucky you. Image via Frontier Developments

Yes, Planet Zoo is supported on Steam Deck, so you can take your zoo and animals with you wherever you go. In case you are wondering, Valve’s handheld can run the game without much hiccups, so it’s definitely playable. 

According to several player experiences, Planet Zoo is mostly optimized for Steam Deck, although some reported issues while building larger zoos and playing at high graphics settings. Of course, it’s just a handheld and can’t be compared to the likes of a PC or console’s performance capabilities. If you plan on switching between a main device (PC, consoles) and Steam Deck, you will notice some gaps.

Compared to modern games, Planet Zoo doesn’t have a lot of system requirements, so it manages to work well on Steam Deck than most other sim games. You can expect around 30 FPS if you set the graphics quality to low or medium.

Well, Steam Deck is the only option you have to play Planet Zoo remotely, so that’s what we have to make do it.   

related content
Read Article How to claim your pre-order bonuses in Planet Zoo: Console Edition
A Komodo Dragon in a promotional image for Planet Zoo.
Category: Planet Zoo
Planet Zoo
How to claim your pre-order bonuses in Planet Zoo: Console Edition
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 28, 2024
Read Article How to rotate objects in Planet Zoo
Dot Esports sign made using rotated objects from Planet Zoo
Category: Planet Zoo
Planet Zoo
How to rotate objects in Planet Zoo
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Is Planet Zoo on PS4 or Xbox One?
red pandas in planet zoo console edition
Category: Planet Zoo
Planet Zoo
Is Planet Zoo on PS4 or Xbox One?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 28, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com