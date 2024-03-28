Category:
Planet Zoo

How to build and use a Water Treatment Facility in Planet Zoo

Don't go chasing waterfalls.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 05:41 am
A Water Treatment Facility inside a Sandbox Zoo in Planet Zoo.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water Treatment Facilities in Planet Zoo may not be the most exciting building in the game, but they are very important—and we’ll tell you how to use them.

Planet Zoo has several ways you can provide water to an exhibit. It’s something all animals need, and one of the best methods is to build lakes, ponds, rivers, and pools into the environment—but if you do, you also need a Water Treatment Facility.

If you want to know how to build a Water Treatment Facility in Planet Zoo and how to use it, we’ve got you covered.

How to build a Water Treatment Facility in Planet Zoo

A screenshot showing a Water Treatment Facility placed in Planet Zoo.
Wet wet wet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water Treatment Facilities are vital in Planet Zoo to keep your animals fit and healthy, as they ensure any water source in an exhibit is clean. Without one, your animals will get diseases and illnesses.

To build a Water Treatment Facility in Planet Zoo, follow these steps:

  • Open the Facilities menu.
  • Navigate to Utilities.
  • Select the Water Treatment Facility.
  • Place the Water Treatment Facility near a body of water.
  • Attach paths to the Water Treatment Facility to ensure Mechanics can access it.

How to use a Water Treatment Facility in Planet Zoo

A heat map in Planet Zoo showing clean water.
Keep it clean. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water Treatment Facilities have a basic application: They clean any water in their vicinity, though there are a few other things to note that can make your life a lot easier.

The main thing to remember is the Water Treatment Facility only needs to have part of a water source within its zone to keep the entire body of water clean. As you can see in the image above, only half of the lake I created is within the zone, but the entirety is kept clean.

Using that rule, you can keep a large body of water spread across multiple exhibits clean with just a single Water Treatment Facility. I often do this by making a river that runs through my zoo, providing all enclosures with a water source I can easily keep clean.

Water Treatment Facilities require a Mechanic if they break and, should that happen, it can quickly derail your zoo. To fix this, have a Mechanic visit the Water Treatment Facility every three months.

Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.