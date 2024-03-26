Category:
All animals in Planet Zoo, listed

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!
Josh Challies
Published: Mar 26, 2024 10:34 am
Pandas inside an enclosure in Planet Zoo: Console Edition.
Image via Frontier

After years of entertainment on PC, Planet Zoo: Console Edition is now available and offers a bumper list of animals to enjoy.

Like the PC version, Planet Zoo: Console Edition offers plenty of animals to keep happy as you build the zoo of your dreams—and there’s even more to explore with DLC packs, which will be released periodically until March 2025.

If you want to know if your favorite animal is available in Planet Zoo, we’ve got the definitive list you need.

All base game Planet Zoo animals

Elephants in an enclosure in Planet Zoo: Console Edition.
Image via Frontier

There are over 70 animals included in the base version of Planet Zooincluding all the staples you’d expect, like lions, tigers, bears, giraffes, elephants, and more.

Animals with full interactivity can enter custom enclosures and interact with the enrichment, food, and other objects in their environment, while Exhibit animals come pre-contained in glass boxes with limited customization options.

AnimalInteractivity
AardvarkFull
African BuffaloFull
African Savannah ElephantFull
African Wild DogFull
Aldabra Giant TortoiseFull
Amazonian Giant CentipedeExhibit
American BisonFull
Bactrian CamelFull
Baird’s TapirFull
Bengal TigerFull
Black WildebeestFull
Black-and-White Ruffed LemurFull
Boa ConstrictorExhibit
BonoboFull
BongoFull
Bornean OrangutanFull
Brazilian Salmon Pink TarantulaExhibit
Brazilian Wandering SpiderExhibit
CheetahFull
Chinese PangolinFull
Collared PeccaryFull
Common Death AdderExhibit
Common OstrichFull
Common WarthogFull
Eastern Brown SnakeExhibit
Formosan Black BearFull
Galapagos Giant TortoiseFull
GemsbokFull
GharialFull
Giant Burrowing CockroachExhibit
Giant Desert Hairy ScorpionExhibit
Giant Forest ScorpionExhibit
Giant PandaFull
Giant Tiger Land SnailExhibit
Gila MonsterExhibit
Golden Poison FrogExhibit
Goliath BeetleExhibit
Goliath BirdeaterExhibit
Goliath FrogExhibit
Greater FlamingoFull
Green IguanaExhibit
Grizzly BearFull
Himalayan Brown BearFull
HippopotamusFull
Indian ElephantFull
Indian PeafowlFull
Indian RhinocerosFull
Japanese MacaqueFull
Lehmann’s Poison FrogExhibit
Lesser Antillean IguanaExhibit
MandrillFull
Mexican Red Knee TarantulaExhibit
Nile MonitorFull
NyalaFull
OkapiFull
Plains ZebraFull
Proghorn AntelopeFull
Puff AdderExhibit
Red DeerFull
Red PandaFull
Red Ruffed LemurFull
Reticulated GiraffeFull
Ring Tailed LemurFull
Sable AntelopeFull
Saltwater CrocodileFull
Siberian TigerFull
Snow LeopardFull
Spotted HyenaFull
SpringbokFull
Timber WolfFull
Titan BeetleExhibit
West African LionFull
Western ChimpanzeeFull
Western Diamondback RattlesnakeExhibit
Western Lowland GorillaFull
Yellow AnacondaExhibit

All DLC Planet Zoo animals

Pygmy Hippos in an enclosure in Planet Zoo: Console Edition.
Image via Frontier

Alongside the base game, several DLC packs have been released for Planet Zoo, providing additional animals, both with full interactivity and for exhibits, alongside new buildings, construction items, gameplay scenarios, and more.

So far, Planet Zoo: Console Edition has the Wetlands Animal Pack and the Southeast Asia Animal Pack, which are included in the Deluxe Edition, along with the North America Animal Pack and Europe Pack.

AnimalInteractivityDLC
Komodo DragonFullDeluxe Edition/Console pre-order
Pygmy HippoFullDeluxe Edition/Console pre-order
Thomson’s GazelleFullDeluxe Edition/Console pre-order
African PenguinFullAfrica Pack
Fennec FoxFullAfrica Pack
MeerkatFullAfrica Pack
Sacred Scarab BeetleFullAfrica Pack
Southern White RhinocerosFullAfrica Pack
Cuvier’s Dwarf CaimanFullAquatic Pack
Diamondback TerrapinFullAquatic Pack
Giant OtterFullAquatic Pack
Grey SealFullAquatic Pack
King PenguinFullAquatic Pack
Arctic WolfFullArctic Pack
Dall SheepFullArctic Pack
Polar BearFullArctic Pack
ReindeerFullArctic Pack
AddaxFullArid Animal Pack
African Crested PorcupineFullArid Animal Pack
Black RhinocerosFullArid Animal Pack
Dama GazelleFullArid Animal Pack
Desert Horned ViperExhibitArid Animal Pack
Dromedary CamelFullArid Animal Pack
Sand CatFullArid Animal Pack
Somali Wild AssFullArid Animal Pack
Eastern Blue Tongued LizardExhibitAustralia Pack
KoalaFullAustralia Pack
Red KangarooFullAustralia Pack
Southern CassowaryFullAustralia Pack
Amur LeopardFullConservation Pack
AxolotlExhibitConservation Pack
Przewalski’s HorseFullConservation Pack
Scimitar-Horned OryxFullConservation Pack
SiamangFullConservation Pack
Hermann’s TortoiseExhibitEurasia Animal Pack
Mute SwanFullEurasia Animal Pack
SaigaFullEurasia Animal Pack
Sloth BearFullEurasia Animal Pack
TakinFullEurasia Animal Pack
Wild BoarFullEurasia Animal Pack
WisentFullEurasia Animal Pack
WolverineFullEurasia Animal Pack
Alpine IbexFullEurope Pack
Eurasian LynxFullEurope Pack
European BadgerFullEurope Pack
European Fallow DeerFullEurope Pack
Fire SalamanderExhibitEurope Pack
Blue WildebeestFullGrasslands Animal Pack
CaracalFullGrasslands Animal Pack
Cloudless SulphurExhibitGrasslands Animal Pack
EmuFullGrasslands Animal Pack
European PeacockFullGrasslands Animal Pack
Maned WolfFullGrasslands Animal Pack
Menelaus Blue MorphoExhibitGrasslands Animal Pack
MonarchExhibitGrasslands Animal Pack
Nine-Banded ArmadilloFullGrasslands Animal Pack
Old World SwallowtailExhibitGrasslands Animal Pack
Red-Necked WallabyFullGrasslands Animal Pack
Striped HyenaFullGrasslands Animal Pack
American AlligatorFullNorth America Animal Pack
American BullfrogExhibitNorth America Animal Pack
Arctic FoxFullNorth America Animal Pack
Black-Tailed Prairie DogFullNorth America Animal Pack
California Sea LionFullNorth America Animal Pack
CougarFullNorth America Animal Pack
MooseFullNorth America Animal Pack
North American BeaverFullNorth America Animal Pack
Little PenguinFullOceania Pack
North Island Brown KiwiFullOceania Pack
QuokkaFullOceania Pack
Spectacled Flying FoxExhibitOceania Pack
Tasmanian DevilFullOceania Pack
Colombian White-Faced Capuchin MonkeyFullSouth America Pack
Giant AnteaterFullSouth America Pack
JaguarFullSouth America Pack
LlamaFullSouth America Pack
Red-Eyed Tree FrogExhibitSouth America Pack
Giant Malaysian Leaf InsectExhibitSoutheast Asia Animal Pack
BinturongFullSoutheast Asia Animal Pack
Clouded LeopardFullSoutheast Asia Animal Pack
DholeFullSoutheast Asia Animal Pack
Malayan TapirFullSoutheast Asia Animal Pack
North Sulawesi BabirusaFullSoutheast Asia Animal Pack
Proboscis MonkeyFullSoutheast Asia Animal Pack
Sun BearFullSoutheast Asia Animal Pack
Asian Water MonitorFullTropical Pack
Brown-Throated SlothExhibitTropical Pack
FossaFullTropical Pack
Lar GibbonFullTropical Pack
Red River HogFullTropical Pack
Common WombatFullTwilight Pack
Egyptian Fruit BatExhibitTwilight Pack
RaccoonFullTwilight Pack
Red FoxFullTwilight Pack
Striped SkunkFullTwilight Pack
Asian Small-Clawed OtterFullWetlands Animal Pack
CapybaraFullWetlands Animal Pack
Danube Crested NewtExhibitWetlands Animal Pack
Nile LechweFullWetlands Animal Pack
PlatypusFullWetlands Animal Pack
Red-Crowned CraneFullWetlands Animal Pack
Spectacled CaimanFullWetlands Animal Pack
Wild Water BuffaloFullWetlands Animal Pack
