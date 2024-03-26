All animals in Planet Zoo, listed

After years of entertainment on PC, Planet Zoo: Console Edition is now available and offers a bumper list of animals to enjoy.

Like the PC version, Planet Zoo: Console Edition offers plenty of animals to keep happy as you build the zoo of your dreams—and there’s even more to explore with DLC packs, which will be released periodically until March 2025.

If you want to know if your favorite animal is available in Planet Zoo, we’ve got the definitive list you need.

All base game Planet Zoo animals

Elephan-tastic. Image via Frontier

There are over 70 animals included in the base version of Planet Zoo, including all the staples you’d expect, like lions, tigers, bears, giraffes, elephants, and more.

Animals with full interactivity can enter custom enclosures and interact with the enrichment, food, and other objects in their environment, while Exhibit animals come pre-contained in glass boxes with limited customization options.

Animal Interactivity Aardvark Full African Buffalo Full African Savannah Elephant Full African Wild Dog Full Aldabra Giant Tortoise Full Amazonian Giant Centipede Exhibit American Bison Full Bactrian Camel Full Baird’s Tapir Full Bengal Tiger Full Black Wildebeest Full Black-and-White Ruffed Lemur Full Boa Constrictor Exhibit Bonobo Full Bongo Full Bornean Orangutan Full Brazilian Salmon Pink Tarantula Exhibit Brazilian Wandering Spider Exhibit Cheetah Full Chinese Pangolin Full Collared Peccary Full Common Death Adder Exhibit Common Ostrich Full Common Warthog Full Eastern Brown Snake Exhibit Formosan Black Bear Full Galapagos Giant Tortoise Full Gemsbok Full Gharial Full Giant Burrowing Cockroach Exhibit Giant Desert Hairy Scorpion Exhibit Giant Forest Scorpion Exhibit Giant Panda Full Giant Tiger Land Snail Exhibit Gila Monster Exhibit Golden Poison Frog Exhibit Goliath Beetle Exhibit Goliath Birdeater Exhibit Goliath Frog Exhibit Greater Flamingo Full Green Iguana Exhibit Grizzly Bear Full Himalayan Brown Bear Full Hippopotamus Full Indian Elephant Full Indian Peafowl Full Indian Rhinoceros Full Japanese Macaque Full Lehmann’s Poison Frog Exhibit Lesser Antillean Iguana Exhibit Mandrill Full Mexican Red Knee Tarantula Exhibit Nile Monitor Full Nyala Full Okapi Full Plains Zebra Full Proghorn Antelope Full Puff Adder Exhibit Red Deer Full Red Panda Full Red Ruffed Lemur Full Reticulated Giraffe Full Ring Tailed Lemur Full Sable Antelope Full Saltwater Crocodile Full Siberian Tiger Full Snow Leopard Full Spotted Hyena Full Springbok Full Timber Wolf Full Titan Beetle Exhibit West African Lion Full Western Chimpanzee Full Western Diamondback Rattlesnake Exhibit Western Lowland Gorilla Full Yellow Anaconda Exhibit

All DLC Planet Zoo animals

Hip hip hooray. Image via Frontier

Alongside the base game, several DLC packs have been released for Planet Zoo, providing additional animals, both with full interactivity and for exhibits, alongside new buildings, construction items, gameplay scenarios, and more.

So far, Planet Zoo: Console Edition has the Wetlands Animal Pack and the Southeast Asia Animal Pack, which are included in the Deluxe Edition, along with the North America Animal Pack and Europe Pack.

Animal Interactivity DLC Komodo Dragon Full Deluxe Edition/Console pre-order Pygmy Hippo Full Deluxe Edition/Console pre-order Thomson’s Gazelle Full Deluxe Edition/Console pre-order African Penguin Full Africa Pack Fennec Fox Full Africa Pack Meerkat Full Africa Pack Sacred Scarab Beetle Full Africa Pack Southern White Rhinoceros Full Africa Pack Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman Full Aquatic Pack Diamondback Terrapin Full Aquatic Pack Giant Otter Full Aquatic Pack Grey Seal Full Aquatic Pack King Penguin Full Aquatic Pack Arctic Wolf Full Arctic Pack Dall Sheep Full Arctic Pack Polar Bear Full Arctic Pack Reindeer Full Arctic Pack Addax Full Arid Animal Pack African Crested Porcupine Full Arid Animal Pack Black Rhinoceros Full Arid Animal Pack Dama Gazelle Full Arid Animal Pack Desert Horned Viper Exhibit Arid Animal Pack Dromedary Camel Full Arid Animal Pack Sand Cat Full Arid Animal Pack Somali Wild Ass Full Arid Animal Pack Eastern Blue Tongued Lizard Exhibit Australia Pack Koala Full Australia Pack Red Kangaroo Full Australia Pack Southern Cassowary Full Australia Pack Amur Leopard Full Conservation Pack Axolotl Exhibit Conservation Pack Przewalski’s Horse Full Conservation Pack Scimitar-Horned Oryx Full Conservation Pack Siamang Full Conservation Pack Hermann’s Tortoise Exhibit Eurasia Animal Pack Mute Swan Full Eurasia Animal Pack Saiga Full Eurasia Animal Pack Sloth Bear Full Eurasia Animal Pack Takin Full Eurasia Animal Pack Wild Boar Full Eurasia Animal Pack Wisent Full Eurasia Animal Pack Wolverine Full Eurasia Animal Pack Alpine Ibex Full Europe Pack Eurasian Lynx Full Europe Pack European Badger Full Europe Pack European Fallow Deer Full Europe Pack Fire Salamander Exhibit Europe Pack Blue Wildebeest Full Grasslands Animal Pack Caracal Full Grasslands Animal Pack Cloudless Sulphur Exhibit Grasslands Animal Pack Emu Full Grasslands Animal Pack European Peacock Full Grasslands Animal Pack Maned Wolf Full Grasslands Animal Pack Menelaus Blue Morpho Exhibit Grasslands Animal Pack Monarch Exhibit Grasslands Animal Pack Nine-Banded Armadillo Full Grasslands Animal Pack Old World Swallowtail Exhibit Grasslands Animal Pack Red-Necked Wallaby Full Grasslands Animal Pack Striped Hyena Full Grasslands Animal Pack American Alligator Full North America Animal Pack American Bullfrog Exhibit North America Animal Pack Arctic Fox Full North America Animal Pack Black-Tailed Prairie Dog Full North America Animal Pack California Sea Lion Full North America Animal Pack Cougar Full North America Animal Pack Moose Full North America Animal Pack North American Beaver Full North America Animal Pack Little Penguin Full Oceania Pack North Island Brown Kiwi Full Oceania Pack Quokka Full Oceania Pack Spectacled Flying Fox Exhibit Oceania Pack Tasmanian Devil Full Oceania Pack Colombian White-Faced Capuchin Monkey Full South America Pack Giant Anteater Full South America Pack Jaguar Full South America Pack Llama Full South America Pack Red-Eyed Tree Frog Exhibit South America Pack Giant Malaysian Leaf Insect Exhibit Southeast Asia Animal Pack Binturong Full Southeast Asia Animal Pack Clouded Leopard Full Southeast Asia Animal Pack Dhole Full Southeast Asia Animal Pack Malayan Tapir Full Southeast Asia Animal Pack North Sulawesi Babirusa Full Southeast Asia Animal Pack Proboscis Monkey Full Southeast Asia Animal Pack Sun Bear Full Southeast Asia Animal Pack Asian Water Monitor Full Tropical Pack Brown-Throated Sloth Exhibit Tropical Pack Fossa Full Tropical Pack Lar Gibbon Full Tropical Pack Red River Hog Full Tropical Pack Common Wombat Full Twilight Pack Egyptian Fruit Bat Exhibit Twilight Pack Raccoon Full Twilight Pack Red Fox Full Twilight Pack Striped Skunk Full Twilight Pack Asian Small-Clawed Otter Full Wetlands Animal Pack Capybara Full Wetlands Animal Pack Danube Crested Newt Exhibit Wetlands Animal Pack Nile Lechwe Full Wetlands Animal Pack Platypus Full Wetlands Animal Pack Red-Crowned Crane Full Wetlands Animal Pack Spectacled Caiman Full Wetlands Animal Pack Wild Water Buffalo Full Wetlands Animal Pack

