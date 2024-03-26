All animals in Planet Zoo, listed

After years of entertainment on PC, Planet Zoo: Console Edition is now available and offers a bumper list of animals to enjoy.
Like the PC version, Planet Zoo: Console Edition offers plenty of animals to keep happy as you build the zoo of your dreams—and there’s even more to explore with DLC packs, which will be released periodically until March 2025.
If you want to know if your favorite animal is available in Planet Zoo, we’ve got the definitive list you need.
All base game Planet Zoo animals
There are over 70 animals included in the base version of Planet Zoo, including all the staples you’d expect, like lions, tigers, bears, giraffes, elephants, and more.
Animals with full interactivity can enter custom enclosures and interact with the enrichment, food, and other objects in their environment, while Exhibit animals come pre-contained in glass boxes with limited customization options.
|Animal
|Interactivity
|Aardvark
|Full
|African Buffalo
|Full
|African Savannah Elephant
|Full
|African Wild Dog
|Full
|Aldabra Giant Tortoise
|Full
|Amazonian Giant Centipede
|Exhibit
|American Bison
|Full
|Bactrian Camel
|Full
|Baird’s Tapir
|Full
|Bengal Tiger
|Full
|Black Wildebeest
|Full
|Black-and-White Ruffed Lemur
|Full
|Boa Constrictor
|Exhibit
|Bonobo
|Full
|Bongo
|Full
|Bornean Orangutan
|Full
|Brazilian Salmon Pink Tarantula
|Exhibit
|Brazilian Wandering Spider
|Exhibit
|Cheetah
|Full
|Chinese Pangolin
|Full
|Collared Peccary
|Full
|Common Death Adder
|Exhibit
|Common Ostrich
|Full
|Common Warthog
|Full
|Eastern Brown Snake
|Exhibit
|Formosan Black Bear
|Full
|Galapagos Giant Tortoise
|Full
|Gemsbok
|Full
|Gharial
|Full
|Giant Burrowing Cockroach
|Exhibit
|Giant Desert Hairy Scorpion
|Exhibit
|Giant Forest Scorpion
|Exhibit
|Giant Panda
|Full
|Giant Tiger Land Snail
|Exhibit
|Gila Monster
|Exhibit
|Golden Poison Frog
|Exhibit
|Goliath Beetle
|Exhibit
|Goliath Birdeater
|Exhibit
|Goliath Frog
|Exhibit
|Greater Flamingo
|Full
|Green Iguana
|Exhibit
|Grizzly Bear
|Full
|Himalayan Brown Bear
|Full
|Hippopotamus
|Full
|Indian Elephant
|Full
|Indian Peafowl
|Full
|Indian Rhinoceros
|Full
|Japanese Macaque
|Full
|Lehmann’s Poison Frog
|Exhibit
|Lesser Antillean Iguana
|Exhibit
|Mandrill
|Full
|Mexican Red Knee Tarantula
|Exhibit
|Nile Monitor
|Full
|Nyala
|Full
|Okapi
|Full
|Plains Zebra
|Full
|Proghorn Antelope
|Full
|Puff Adder
|Exhibit
|Red Deer
|Full
|Red Panda
|Full
|Red Ruffed Lemur
|Full
|Reticulated Giraffe
|Full
|Ring Tailed Lemur
|Full
|Sable Antelope
|Full
|Saltwater Crocodile
|Full
|Siberian Tiger
|Full
|Snow Leopard
|Full
|Spotted Hyena
|Full
|Springbok
|Full
|Timber Wolf
|Full
|Titan Beetle
|Exhibit
|West African Lion
|Full
|Western Chimpanzee
|Full
|Western Diamondback Rattlesnake
|Exhibit
|Western Lowland Gorilla
|Full
|Yellow Anaconda
|Exhibit
All DLC Planet Zoo animals
Alongside the base game, several DLC packs have been released for Planet Zoo, providing additional animals, both with full interactivity and for exhibits, alongside new buildings, construction items, gameplay scenarios, and more.
So far, Planet Zoo: Console Edition has the Wetlands Animal Pack and the Southeast Asia Animal Pack, which are included in the Deluxe Edition, along with the North America Animal Pack and Europe Pack.
|Animal
|Interactivity
|DLC
|Komodo Dragon
|Full
|Deluxe Edition/Console pre-order
|Pygmy Hippo
|Full
|Deluxe Edition/Console pre-order
|Thomson’s Gazelle
|Full
|Deluxe Edition/Console pre-order
|African Penguin
|Full
|Africa Pack
|Fennec Fox
|Full
|Africa Pack
|Meerkat
|Full
|Africa Pack
|Sacred Scarab Beetle
|Full
|Africa Pack
|Southern White Rhinoceros
|Full
|Africa Pack
|Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman
|Full
|Aquatic Pack
|Diamondback Terrapin
|Full
|Aquatic Pack
|Giant Otter
|Full
|Aquatic Pack
|Grey Seal
|Full
|Aquatic Pack
|King Penguin
|Full
|Aquatic Pack
|Arctic Wolf
|Full
|Arctic Pack
|Dall Sheep
|Full
|Arctic Pack
|Polar Bear
|Full
|Arctic Pack
|Reindeer
|Full
|Arctic Pack
|Addax
|Full
|Arid Animal Pack
|African Crested Porcupine
|Full
|Arid Animal Pack
|Black Rhinoceros
|Full
|Arid Animal Pack
|Dama Gazelle
|Full
|Arid Animal Pack
|Desert Horned Viper
|Exhibit
|Arid Animal Pack
|Dromedary Camel
|Full
|Arid Animal Pack
|Sand Cat
|Full
|Arid Animal Pack
|Somali Wild Ass
|Full
|Arid Animal Pack
|Eastern Blue Tongued Lizard
|Exhibit
|Australia Pack
|Koala
|Full
|Australia Pack
|Red Kangaroo
|Full
|Australia Pack
|Southern Cassowary
|Full
|Australia Pack
|Amur Leopard
|Full
|Conservation Pack
|Axolotl
|Exhibit
|Conservation Pack
|Przewalski’s Horse
|Full
|Conservation Pack
|Scimitar-Horned Oryx
|Full
|Conservation Pack
|Siamang
|Full
|Conservation Pack
|Hermann’s Tortoise
|Exhibit
|Eurasia Animal Pack
|Mute Swan
|Full
|Eurasia Animal Pack
|Saiga
|Full
|Eurasia Animal Pack
|Sloth Bear
|Full
|Eurasia Animal Pack
|Takin
|Full
|Eurasia Animal Pack
|Wild Boar
|Full
|Eurasia Animal Pack
|Wisent
|Full
|Eurasia Animal Pack
|Wolverine
|Full
|Eurasia Animal Pack
|Alpine Ibex
|Full
|Europe Pack
|Eurasian Lynx
|Full
|Europe Pack
|European Badger
|Full
|Europe Pack
|European Fallow Deer
|Full
|Europe Pack
|Fire Salamander
|Exhibit
|Europe Pack
|Blue Wildebeest
|Full
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|Caracal
|Full
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|Cloudless Sulphur
|Exhibit
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|Emu
|Full
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|European Peacock
|Full
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|Maned Wolf
|Full
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|Menelaus Blue Morpho
|Exhibit
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|Monarch
|Exhibit
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|Nine-Banded Armadillo
|Full
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|Old World Swallowtail
|Exhibit
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|Red-Necked Wallaby
|Full
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|Striped Hyena
|Full
|Grasslands Animal Pack
|American Alligator
|Full
|North America Animal Pack
|American Bullfrog
|Exhibit
|North America Animal Pack
|Arctic Fox
|Full
|North America Animal Pack
|Black-Tailed Prairie Dog
|Full
|North America Animal Pack
|California Sea Lion
|Full
|North America Animal Pack
|Cougar
|Full
|North America Animal Pack
|Moose
|Full
|North America Animal Pack
|North American Beaver
|Full
|North America Animal Pack
|Little Penguin
|Full
|Oceania Pack
|North Island Brown Kiwi
|Full
|Oceania Pack
|Quokka
|Full
|Oceania Pack
|Spectacled Flying Fox
|Exhibit
|Oceania Pack
|Tasmanian Devil
|Full
|Oceania Pack
|Colombian White-Faced Capuchin Monkey
|Full
|South America Pack
|Giant Anteater
|Full
|South America Pack
|Jaguar
|Full
|South America Pack
|Llama
|Full
|South America Pack
|Red-Eyed Tree Frog
|Exhibit
|South America Pack
|Giant Malaysian Leaf Insect
|Exhibit
|Southeast Asia Animal Pack
|Binturong
|Full
|Southeast Asia Animal Pack
|Clouded Leopard
|Full
|Southeast Asia Animal Pack
|Dhole
|Full
|Southeast Asia Animal Pack
|Malayan Tapir
|Full
|Southeast Asia Animal Pack
|North Sulawesi Babirusa
|Full
|Southeast Asia Animal Pack
|Proboscis Monkey
|Full
|Southeast Asia Animal Pack
|Sun Bear
|Full
|Southeast Asia Animal Pack
|Asian Water Monitor
|Full
|Tropical Pack
|Brown-Throated Sloth
|Exhibit
|Tropical Pack
|Fossa
|Full
|Tropical Pack
|Lar Gibbon
|Full
|Tropical Pack
|Red River Hog
|Full
|Tropical Pack
|Common Wombat
|Full
|Twilight Pack
|Egyptian Fruit Bat
|Exhibit
|Twilight Pack
|Raccoon
|Full
|Twilight Pack
|Red Fox
|Full
|Twilight Pack
|Striped Skunk
|Full
|Twilight Pack
|Asian Small-Clawed Otter
|Full
|Wetlands Animal Pack
|Capybara
|Full
|Wetlands Animal Pack
|Danube Crested Newt
|Exhibit
|Wetlands Animal Pack
|Nile Lechwe
|Full
|Wetlands Animal Pack
|Platypus
|Full
|Wetlands Animal Pack
|Red-Crowned Crane
|Full
|Wetlands Animal Pack
|Spectacled Caiman
|Full
|Wetlands Animal Pack
|Wild Water Buffalo
|Full
|Wetlands Animal Pack