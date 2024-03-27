Category:
Planet Zoo

How to fix ‘terrain modification failed’ error in Planet Zoo

A simple fix for Planet Zoo's frustrating terrain error.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 12:20 pm
Giraffes roaming outside in Planet Zoo
Image via Frontier

You’ll sometimes encounter errors in Planet Zoo, especially when you’re placing animal habitats near pavements or next to each other. One of them is the terrain modification failed error, and we’ll explain how to fix it.

Recommended Videos

Errors when placing habitats usually arise because of a bug with a setting that’s turned on by default. There’s a simple fix, though—just turn the setting off. If you’re facing the terrain modification failed error in Planet Zoo, we’ll help you fix it so you can get back to designing the zoo of your dreams.

Planet Zoo terrain modification failed error: How to fix

The Terrain modification failed error in Planet Zoo
The terrain modification error can put a wrench in your zoo-building plans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To fix the terrain modification error in Planet Zoo, simply turn off Smooth out terrain in the settings. In most cases, this will stop the error from popping up when you try to place a habitat blueprint.

If the error persists, it’s probably because there’s a pavement too close to the habitat. If so, you need to manually remove the pavement and place another pavement to line up your blueprint. After you’ve built the habitat, you can remove that pavement and rebuild your original ones.

If you still keep seeing the Terrain modification failed error, check if you’re placing your habitat near existing scenery that’s part of the terrain. You might need to build the habitat in a different location or disable scenery collisions to fix the error for good.

Next, check out our guide on how to make a hard shelter in Planet Zoo.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to build a hard shelter in Planet Zoo
Beavers in Planet Zoo from the North American Animal Pack
Category: Planet Zoo
Planet Zoo
How to build a hard shelter in Planet Zoo
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 27, 2024
Read Article All Planet Zoo: Console Edition DLC packs, listed
giraffe in planet zoo
Category: Planet Zoo
Planet Zoo
All Planet Zoo: Console Edition DLC packs, listed
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to get Conservation Credits in Planet Zoo
A snap of a player made zoo in Planet Zoo from afar
Category: Planet Zoo
Planet Zoo
How to get Conservation Credits in Planet Zoo
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to build a hard shelter in Planet Zoo
Beavers in Planet Zoo from the North American Animal Pack
Category: Planet Zoo
Planet Zoo
How to build a hard shelter in Planet Zoo
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 27, 2024
Read Article All Planet Zoo: Console Edition DLC packs, listed
giraffe in planet zoo
Category: Planet Zoo
Planet Zoo
All Planet Zoo: Console Edition DLC packs, listed
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to get Conservation Credits in Planet Zoo
A snap of a player made zoo in Planet Zoo from afar
Category: Planet Zoo
Planet Zoo
How to get Conservation Credits in Planet Zoo
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 27, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee