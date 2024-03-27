How to fix ‘terrain modification failed’ error in Planet Zoo

You’ll sometimes encounter errors in Planet Zoo, especially when you’re placing animal habitats near pavements or next to each other. One of them is the terrain modification failed error, and we’ll explain how to fix it.

Errors when placing habitats usually arise because of a bug with a setting that’s turned on by default. There’s a simple fix, though—just turn the setting off. If you’re facing the terrain modification failed error in Planet Zoo, we’ll help you fix it so you can get back to designing the zoo of your dreams.

Planet Zoo terrain modification failed error: How to fix

To fix the terrain modification error in Planet Zoo, simply turn off Smooth out terrain in the settings. In most cases, this will stop the error from popping up when you try to place a habitat blueprint.

If the error persists, it’s probably because there’s a pavement too close to the habitat. If so, you need to manually remove the pavement and place another pavement to line up your blueprint. After you’ve built the habitat, you can remove that pavement and rebuild your original ones.

If you still keep seeing the Terrain modification failed error, check if you’re placing your habitat near existing scenery that’s part of the terrain. You might need to build the habitat in a different location or disable scenery collisions to fix the error for good.

